Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Homeless

Roundhouse Fight May Not Be Over, But Janey Heard ‘Loud and Clear’

By Seth Daniel
thebostonsun.com
 5 days ago

A plan for using the former Roundhouse hotel as a shelter or transitional housing is not completely off the table, according to Acting Mayor Kim Janey, but the neighborhood concerns were heard “loud and clear.”. In a press conference conversation about federal Rescue Plan dollars being spent partly on the...

thebostonsun.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supportive Housing#Homelessness#Transitional Housing#Rescue Plan Dollars#Victory Programs#Administration#Commonwealth#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
Related
Eagle County, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Letter: Pitfalls of county development employee shortage

I’m a local architect, raised in this valley, and a permanent worker and resident of EagleVail since 1998. I appreciated the Vail Daily’s interview with the Eagle County manager on vacant Community Development positions. I wanted to point out where my recent experience has shaken my trust in the objectivity...
PoliticsJamaica Plain Gazette

JPNC Hears Committee Updates; Discusses Upcoming Council Election

The Jamaica Plain Neighborhood Council (JPNC) met virtually on July 27, where members discussed updates from committees, including the Zoning Committee and Housing and Development Committee, and provided updates for the Council’s upcoming election on August 21. Zoning Committee Dave Baron reported on four issues that were heard by the...
Boston, MAthebostonsun.com

Ward 5 Democrats Endorse Wu for Mayor

Last week, the Ward 5 Democrats (Back Bay, Beacon Hill, Fenway, and Bay Village) gathered in the Public Gardens to officially endorse Councilor Michelle Wu for mayor of Boston, and then participate in a stand-out for her on Charles Street. Sharon Durkan, of the Ward 5 Dems, said they voted...
Boston, MAthebostonsun.com

Acting Mayor Janey’s Movie Night Set for Sept. 10 on the Common

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department ParkARTS program presents Acting Mayor Kim Janey’s Movie Nights in nine local City of Boston parks from Monday, August 9, through Friday, September 10. All shows begin at dusk. The series is sponsored by Bank of America and Xfinity, and hosted by Mayor Kim...
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Coffee with Candidates: Kim Janey

BOSTON — Our Coffee with Candidates series returns with conversations with the five major candidates seeking to be the next mayor of Boston. Our mayoral series wraps up with Boston 25 News Anchor Kerry Kavanaugh’s conversation with Boston’s Acting Mayor, Kim Janey. They recently met up for coffee at the...
Boston, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

Mayor Janey Criticized Over Decision Not To Implement COVID Vaccine Proof For Indoor Activities

BOSTON (CBS) – Acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey is catching heat from her political opponent over her decision not to follow New York City in making the COVID vaccine required to gather indoors. Janey said a vaccine mandate would disproportionately hurt Boston’s communities of color. On Wednesday, her opponent Andrea Campbell called those comments dangerous. “The acting Mayor’s comments put people at risk, plain and simple,” said Campbell. “There is already too much misinformation directed at our residents about this pandemic, particularly for Black and Brown residents in Boston and the Commonwealth. And it is incumbent on us as leaders not to give these conspiracies any oxygen.” A total of 66% of Boston residents have received at least one shot of the vaccine, which is below the state average. “What I would say is that we have an opportunity now to continue our focus, our priority, on getting every single resident of Boston vaccinated,” said Janey. Janey said Boston is working towards a vaccine mandate for city employees.
Boston, MAthebostonsun.com

Victory Programs Scrap Plan to Lease Roundhouse for Shelter

Victory Programs announced to stakeholders on Wednesday that they would no longer be pursuing a lease at the Roundhouse building on Mass/Cass for a 14 to 35 bed transitional, low-threshold shelter at the former hotel just a block from the Atkinson Street Comfort Station. The announcement by Sarah Porter, executive...
Jersey City, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Jersey City pols say they’ll start over on ordinance to guarantee developers provide affordable housing

Jersey City elected officials are apparently headed back to the drawing board after a judge struck down the city’s controversial inclusionary zoning ordinance as illegal. Affordable housing watchdog Fair Share Housing Center had sued the city in December to block the enactment of the law that requires developers of certain projects to designate 20% of their units as affordable housing, but also provides loopholes that allow them to shirk their responsibilities.
Woodburn, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

New tree ordinance passes

Woodburn City Council made it official: The city's tree ordinance now has stiffer penalties for scofflaws. Woodburn City Council passed an enhanced tree ordinance, which the city hopes will be a stronger deterrent to people who remove trees without permission. During its Aug. 9 meeting the council gave a unanimous...
Boston, MAthebostonsun.com

BVHDC Approves Conversion of Former Church on Isabella St. To Condos

The Bay Village Historic District Commission (BVHDC) on Tuesday approved the conversion of the former Our Lady of Victories church into condominiums with an addition, a project that has been discussed for a long time in the neighborhood. This project has already come before the Commission for two advisory reviews,...
Politicstribuneledgernews.com

Joe Battenfeld: Furor over Kim Janey's words ignores the real problem

Aug. 7—Acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey's comparison of vaccine mandates and slavery could damage her mayoral bid but the politically expedient attacks by her opponents are just as bad. Janey's overall point — unfortunately worded to be sure — was that the city's people of color would be disproportionately impacted...

Comments / 0

Community Policy