Roundhouse Fight May Not Be Over, But Janey Heard ‘Loud and Clear’

BOSTON (CBS) – Acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey is catching heat from her political opponent over her decision not to follow New York City in making the COVID vaccine required to gather indoors. Janey said a vaccine mandate would disproportionately hurt Boston’s communities of color. On Wednesday, her opponent Andrea Campbell called those comments dangerous. “The acting Mayor’s comments put people at risk, plain and simple,” said Campbell. “There is already too much misinformation directed at our residents about this pandemic, particularly for Black and Brown residents in Boston and the Commonwealth. And it is incumbent on us as leaders not to give these conspiracies any oxygen.” A total of 66% of Boston residents have received at least one shot of the vaccine, which is below the state average. “What I would say is that we have an opportunity now to continue our focus, our priority, on getting every single resident of Boston vaccinated,” said Janey. Janey said Boston is working towards a vaccine mandate for city employees.