We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Open shelving certainly has its pluses — namely keeping everything handy and in plain sight — but in a kitchen, it’s a little impractical to have everything out on display, particularly if you like cooking and have tons of stuff (or just hate dusting). That’s why I was thrilled to see that an old school cabinet trend is starting to make a comeback, bringing a little bit of closed storage to kitchens (and cleaning regiments) everywhere: the appliance garage.