Suspects Arrested on Robbery Charges

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington Police have arrested a man in connection to the July 6 stabbing death outside a RaceTrac convenience store and charged him with murder. Police took Ricky Ensley, 55, into custody on multiple outstanding warrants on Tuesday, August 3. Ricky Ensley mugshot (Arlington PD) Investigators then obtained an additional warrant for his arrest on one count of murder in the death of Roberto Lopez, 59. The motive for the stabbing remains unclear. Details from witnesses and surveillance video helped lead investigators to Ensley. “I’m very proud of our detectives for their tenacity and their thorough investigation of this case, which initially had few leads,” said Chief of Police Al Jones. “Now, because of their hard work, we can provide some sense of relief to Mr. Lopez’s family and friends.” The stabbing happened shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6 in the 3300 block of E. Division Street after an employee reported a man who was bleeding came inside the store. The man, Lopez, who had been stabbed multiple times, collapsed before officers got there.