Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Suspects Arrested on Robbery Charges

staffordsheriff.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeputies responded to an Aquia Harbor residence early Tuesday morning and apprehended two robbery suspects. On August 10 at 1:47 a.m., the Emergency Communications Center received a report of a robbery in-progress on Richmond Drive in Aquia Harbor. The caller reported he could hear two suspects threatening a family member upstairs.

www.staffordsheriff.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Arlington, TXPosted by
CBS DFW

Suspect In Deadly Stabbing Outside Arlington Convenience Store Arrested, Charged With Murder

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington Police have arrested a man in connection to the July 6 stabbing death outside a RaceTrac convenience store and charged him with murder. Police took Ricky Ensley, 55, into custody on multiple outstanding warrants on Tuesday, August 3. Ricky Ensley mugshot (Arlington PD) Investigators then obtained an additional warrant for his arrest on one count of murder in the death of Roberto Lopez, 59. The motive for the stabbing remains unclear. Details from witnesses and surveillance video helped lead investigators to Ensley. “I’m very proud of our detectives for their tenacity and their thorough investigation of this case, which initially had few leads,” said Chief of Police Al Jones. “Now, because of their hard work, we can provide some sense of relief to Mr. Lopez’s family and friends.” The stabbing happened shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6 in the 3300 block of E. Division Street after an employee reported a man who was bleeding came inside the store. The man, Lopez, who had been stabbed multiple times, collapsed before officers got there.
Alachua County, FLalachuachronicle.com

Juvenile charged in drive-by shooting, armed robbery

Takai Johnson, 17, has been charged, along with Jose Antonio Nieves, Jr., 33, in a drive-by shooting and multiple armed robberies on July 22. A sworn complaint filed on July 23, 2021, stated that Nieves was northbound in a vehicle on SW 13th Street around 1:00 a.m. on July 22 and fired out the window of the car. Seven spent 9mm casings were located at the scene.
Montgomery County, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Montgomery County Police: Two Suspects Charged for December 2020 Armed Home Invasion Robbery in Bethesda

Detectives from the Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged Khalil Powers Zalmai (left picture), age 19, of the 6600 block of River Road in Bethesda with home invasion and armed robbery-related offenses for the December 11, 2020, armed home invasion robbery that occurred in Bethesda. Jaylen Gary Hunter (right picture) age 20, of the 13600 block of Colgate Way in Silver Spring, was previously charged and arrested for crimes related to this armed home invasion robbery. Investigators continue to work to identify two additional suspects in this crime.
Columbia, MOKOMU

Former MU basketball player Allen arrested on burglary, robbery, assault charges

Former Missouri men’s basketball player D’Angelo Allen was arrested on suspicion of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, second-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of weapons, according to a probable cause statement obtained by the Columbia Missourian on Monday. The arrest was made Sunday in Columbia for an incident that...
Tulsa, OKScrubs Magazine

12-Year-Old Arrives at Hospital Nine Months Pregnant and the Authorities Have Questions

Providers were shocked to see such a young girl come into the hospital with a baby on the way. Authorities say Juan Miranda-Jara, 24, walked into Hillcrest Hospital in Tulsa, OK on July 14th with the young pregnant girl. The doctors called the police and told them they had a potential rape on their hands. Miranda-Jara was then arrested and charged with first-degee rape of a minor. However, the man’s relationship to the girl remains unknown.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Upworthy

Whole neighborhood turns up to wave goodbye to couple arrested for harassing the community

A video making the rounds of the internet this week shows how an entire neighborhood in Grayson County north of Dallas, gathered to wave goodbye to their annoying neighbors. The video, posted by TikTok by a user named jessikadykeee, detailed how a couple had been allegedly "harassing" the entire community and was ultimately hauled off to jail. "Bye bye... [Wife's] charges: assault on a peace officer, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest. Husband: deadly misconduct, resisting arrest," the video caption read. Having accumulated over 8.7 million views on TikTok alone, the clip was also shared to Reddit's popular r/Trashy page, with the caption: "Satisfying end to a couple."
Decatur, GAfox5atlanta.com

Deputies arrest woman for hotel room murder in Decatur

DECATUR, Ga. - The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office made an arrest in connection to a June killing. Deputies said they arrested 35-year-old Atlanta woman Aushun Lavoris Price Metropolitan Avenue in Atlanta on Wednesday. She's charged with malice murder in the killing of 40-year-old Frank Hosey of Covington on June 19...
Baxter County, ARKTLO

Woman begs judge for prison sentence to help end drug problem

Waiving her right to an attorney, a woman stood before Circuit Judge John Putman Monday and basically begged to be put in prison. Thirty-two-year-old Brandy Mae Knight made her appeal during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court. She was in court because a petition had been filed to revoke...

Comments / 0

Community Policy