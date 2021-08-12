Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Acting Governor Oliver Announces Murphy Administration’s Support of Legislation to Preserve and Expand Access to Harm Reduction Centers Statewide

nj.gov
 5 days ago

TRENTON – As part of Governor Phil Murphy and the Murphy Administration’s ongoing commitment to fighting the opioid epidemic, Acting Governor Sheila Oliver today announced support for legislation (S3009) sponsored by state Senator Joe Vitale and Assemblywoman Valerie Vaineri Huttle to amend current law to authorize the Department of Health (DOH) to independently establish harm reduction centers (HRCs) and the operation of syringe exchange programs. The legislation would also eliminate municipal authority to shutter syringe exchange programs, further strengthening the availability of evidence-based, public health services for vulnerable individuals.

nj.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sheila Oliver
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harm Reduction#Cdc#Naloxone#Hepatitis C#The Department Of Health#The Atlantic City Council#The Governor S Office#Doh#Cdc#Senior Citizens Committee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Union City, NJhudsontv.com

Senator/Mayor Brian P. Stack hosts Governor Phil Murphy for Signing of Landmark Rental and Utility Assistance Legislation as Anti-Vax Protestors Crash Event

On Wednesday, State Senator and Union City Mayor Brian P. Stack played host to Governor Phil Murphy signed legislation that phases out the eviction moratorium, provides significant tenant protections, and allocates $750 million in rental assistance and utility payment assistance. Once the eviction moratorium ends on August 31st, this legislation...
East Brunswick, NJnewjerseynewsnetwork.com

Governor Murphy Announces Indoor Mask Requirement for Beginning of 2021-2022 School Year

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. - EAST BRUNSWICK – Joined by educators, medical professionals, parents, and school administrators, Governor Phil Murphy announced that all students, educators, staff, and visitors will be required to wear face masks indoors for the start of the 2021-2022 school year. The Governor signed Executive Order (EO) 251, which will mandate masking in the indoor premises of all public, private, and parochial preschool, elementary, and secondary school buildings, with limited exceptions. The EO is effective on Monday, August 9, 2021.
Ridgewood, NJtheridgewoodblog.net

Governor Murphy Announces Vaccine Mandate for Workers in Health Care Facilities and High-Risk Congregate Settings

Trenton NJ, Governor Phil Murphy today announced that all workers in certain state and private health care facilities and high-risk congregate settings will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or be subject to COVID-19 testing at minimum one to two times per week. This requirement will help increase protection against the spread of COVID-19, including the highly transmissible Delta variant, to vulnerable populations who have been hardest hit during the pandemic.
Union City, NJfollowsouthjersey.com

During Announcement Marred by Anti-Vaccine Protests, Gov. Murphy Signs Legislation to Prevent Housing Evictions & Support Utility Assistance

UNION CITY, N.J. — New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy doesn’t often find himself trending on Twitter. He earned that distinction on Wednesday thanks to his actions during what was otherwise a routine bill signing announcement. Gov. Murphy was announcing a new legislative package that will prevent housing evictions and support...
Politicsnj.gov

Governor Murphy Signs Legislation Honoring Late State Senator and Superior Court Judge Peter Barnes III

EDISON – Governor Phil Murphy today signed legislation (A5822) renaming the Dismal Swamp and Dismal Swamp Preservation Commission as the “Peter J. Barnes III Wildlife Preserve” and the “Peter J. Barnes III Wildlife Preservation Committee”. The legislation is in honor of late State Senator and Superior Court Judge Peter Barnes III, who played an instrumental role in preserving the swamp, which includes 660 acres of freshwater wetlands, forested uplands, and meadows that is home to over 175 bird species and dozens of other animal species. The area, spanning Edison Township, Metuchen Borough, and South Plainfield Borough in Middlesex County, represents one of the last remaining wetland ecosystems in a densely developed region of the state.
Public HealthPosted by
New Hampshire Bulletin

Democrats say governor, administration not doing enough to support vaccination effort

With vaccination rates lagging and COVID-19 cases climbing in New Hampshire, a group of Democratic lawmakers and public health advocates called on Gov. Chris Sununu to step up the state’s push to get more residents immunized. Promoting videos of himself and public health officials urging residents to get vaccinated is not enough, they said.  “In […] The post Democrats say governor, administration not doing enough to support vaccination effort appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Trenton, NJnj.gov

Acting Governor Oliver Signs Legislation Establishing Juvenile Justice Pilot Program

TRENTON – Acting Governor Sheila Oliver today signed legislation (S2924/A4663) creating a two-year “Restorative and Transformative Justice for Youths and Communities” pilot program in the Juvenile Justice Commission at the Office of the Attorney General. This legislation appropriates $4.2 million in Fiscal Years 2022 and 2023, for a total of $8.4 million over two years, to the Juvenile Justice Commission to assist with the process of reintegrating young people released from juvenile facilities back into their communities, aiming to prevent initial and/or repeated involvement with the youth justice system.
Health ServicesAMA

Rhode Island set to establish nation’s first harm reduction centers

Legislation written by the Rhode Island Medical Society (RIMS) and signed into law by Gov. Daniel McKee establishes a two-year pilot program to design, open and operate the nation’s first harm reduction centers that will save lives and direct people to treatment for substance-use disorders (SUDs). Rhode Island’s harm reduction...
Missouri Statekmmo.com

GOVERNOR MIKE PARSON ANNOUNCED A $30 MILLION FUNDING TO SUPPORT MISSOURI’S HEALTH CARE PROFESSIONALS AND SYSTEM

Governor Mike Parson announced a $30 million funding to support Missouri’s health care professionals and system on Wednesday, August 11. Governor Parson has directed the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services to create and execute the contractual framework that will help mitigate current COVID-19 hospital strain. The effort will be funded through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Trenton, NJPosted by
MidJersey.News

Governor Murphy Signs Executive Order Updating Evictions Moratorium to Align With Legislation Signed Earlier Today

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Governor Phil Murphy today signed Executive Order No. 249, which updates the moratorium on evictions established under Executive Order No. 106 (2020) to be aligned with legislation signed into law earlier today (S-3691). The updated moratorium continues to protect residents most impacted financially by the COVID-19 pandemic. “Our...
Educationjcitytimes.com

Here are the Exceptions to Governor Murphy’s School Mask Mandate

With the Covid-19 “Delta” variant spreading throughout the population and in light of new CDC guidance, on Friday, Governor Murphy issued an executive order requiring staff, students and visitors to “all public, private, and parochial preschool programs and elementary and secondary schools, including charter and renaissance schools” to wear face masks when indoors.
Oregon StatePosted by
Portland Tribune

Oregon governor announces statewide indoor mask mandate

Mandate takes effect Oct. 18 or upon full federal approval of vaccines; statewide mask rule indoors is planned. Gov. Kate Brown has ordered most state workers, with limited exceptions under law, to obtain vaccinations against the COVID-19 coronavirus. Brown also plans to order people to wear masks in all indoor...
Politicsnj.gov

This Week in NJ: August 13th, 2021

Governor Murphy Signs Legislation Honoring Late State Senator and Superior Court Judge Peter Barnes III. Governor Phil Murphy signed legislation (A5822) renaming the Dismal Swamp and Dismal Swamp Preservation Commission as the “Peter J. Barnes III Wildlife Preserve” and the “Peter J. Barnes III Wildlife Preservation Committee”. “Pete had a...
Politicsstate.nj.us

Acting Governor Oliver Signs Landmark Urban Enterprise Zone Reform Bill

ELIZABETH – Acting Governor Sheila Oliver signed into law today the Urban Enterprise Zone (UEZ) Reform Bill (A5580/S3600). The legislation restores and revises the UEZ Program and appropriates $42.5 million in Zone Assistance Funds (ZAF) for FY22, bringing the program back to full operation after having been without a funding source for more than ten years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy