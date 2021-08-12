Acting Governor Oliver Announces Murphy Administration’s Support of Legislation to Preserve and Expand Access to Harm Reduction Centers Statewide

EDISON – Governor Phil Murphy today signed legislation (A5822) renaming the Dismal Swamp and Dismal Swamp Preservation Commission as the “Peter J. Barnes III Wildlife Preserve” and the “Peter J. Barnes III Wildlife Preservation Committee”. The legislation is in honor of late State Senator and Superior Court Judge Peter Barnes III, who played an instrumental role in preserving the swamp, which includes 660 acres of freshwater wetlands, forested uplands, and meadows that is home to over 175 bird species and dozens of other animal species. The area, spanning Edison Township, Metuchen Borough, and South Plainfield Borough in Middlesex County, represents one of the last remaining wetland ecosystems in a densely developed region of the state.