Acting Governor Oliver Announces Murphy Administration’s Support of Legislation to Preserve and Expand Access to Harm Reduction Centers Statewide
TRENTON – As part of Governor Phil Murphy and the Murphy Administration’s ongoing commitment to fighting the opioid epidemic, Acting Governor Sheila Oliver today announced support for legislation (S3009) sponsored by state Senator Joe Vitale and Assemblywoman Valerie Vaineri Huttle to amend current law to authorize the Department of Health (DOH) to independently establish harm reduction centers (HRCs) and the operation of syringe exchange programs. The legislation would also eliminate municipal authority to shutter syringe exchange programs, further strengthening the availability of evidence-based, public health services for vulnerable individuals.nj.gov
