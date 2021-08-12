The Downtown Downers Grove Market: ‘a neighborhood in the truest sense’
Walk by the Downtown Downers Grove Market on a Saturday morning, and you’ll see a lively scene: passersby of all ages enjoy the outdoors while perusing the market’s stands as local vendors sell everything from handmade soaps to farm-fresh produce. Residents snack on mini donuts straight from the frier, enjoy cups of locally brewed coffee, and stop by the Indian Boundary YMCA’s tent to learn more about the center’s educational, fitness, and family programs.www.ymcachicago.org
