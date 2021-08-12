FREE COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be Wed., Aug. 25 at Sullivan Center

Tukwila will be hosting a FREE COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, from 3–6:30 p.m. at the Sullivan Center, located at Tukwila Village (by the Tukwila Library; map below).

No proof of ID or insurance is required.

There is a link to schedule an appointment on the flyer (https://www.solvhealth.com/book-online/gdz8mA)

Walk-ins are accepted.

Interpretation and community health workers will be available to assist. PDF flyers are attached in English, Spanish, Somali and Amharic.

Please share with your networks and help spread the word.

“Although our community is around 70% vaccinated, we see an increase in COVID-19 testing in our community,” organizers said.

“Special thanks to Dammelash Adera with Global2Local, Eric Owen with Healthpoint, and Whitney Taylor with Public Health Seattle King County for your help with this vaccination site. We appreciate your continued support of our community.”