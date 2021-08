The Mars landscape looks bleak. A year of your time at the Johnson Space Center can prepare people to one day live on the red planet. Artur Debat/Getty Images. As NASA prepares for the next era in human space exploration, it's looking for a few good folks to help study the impact of long-term missions on Mars. The U.S. space agency announced last week that it was seeking applicants for the upcoming Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog (CHAPEA) missions that will take place at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. Each of the year-long missions will have four crew members who work in an isolated module, meant to simulate an early Mars colony base.