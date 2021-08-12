Cancel
Sudbury Energy & Sustainability Committee Seeking Members

 5 days ago

The Sudbury Energy and Sustainability Committee is seeking residents of the community to serve as Members. The intention of the Select Board when creating this Committee was to provide a mechanism to assist the Board and Town Manager in developing programs and projects to foster energy conservation, energy efficiency, renewable energy generation and sustainability planning. The Committee gathers, studies and evaluates information that will help determine various approaches for improving the energy efficiency of operating town and school buildings and vehicles, investigates alternative energy technologies and identifies funding opportunities to help the Town achieve its energy and sustainability related goals.

