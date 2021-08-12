Low-cost 3D method rapidly measures disease impacts on Florida’s coral reefs

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A security breach has impacted Florida’s unemployment site, leading officials to lock accounts and ask users to reset their pins. Thousands of Floridians have had trouble accessing their accounts, which has meant in many cases, they did not receive their unemployment checks. That is the case for Javier Pereles. He said he has been unable to get any unemployment benefits for the last month, because he has been locked out of his account.