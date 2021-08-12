Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

780 S Federal Street #510

bhhschicago.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConveniently located 3 bedroom 2 Full Baths corner unit with plenty of natural light and unobstructed views facing south and east. NEW KITCHEN APPLIANCES ARRIVING AUG 23RD!!! Features include newer hardwood floors, newer A/C System, large open kitchen concept, abundant closet space, storage room, 24 hour fitness facility, coin laundry in building. One of the larger units in building. Close to schools, shopping, and public transportation.

www.bhhschicago.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kitchen Appliances#Open Kitchen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Home & Gardenbhhschicago.com

Chicago-Uptown, IL 60613

Come check out this stunning one bedroom in the heart of uptown buena park. The kitchen is equipped tremendously with updated appliances overlooking the living space. The living room faces east 22 floors above the park inviting you to truly take in the stunning views of lake michigan and montrose harbor from sunrise to the peak hours of the day. The bedroom is spacious and offers abundant closet space with plenty of room for storage with equally phenomenal views. Building includes 24 hour doorman on site, a tremendous garden rooftop, pool, shopping and grocery stores roughly a block or two away. Come make this stunning condo yours today.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

1476 W Berwyn Avenue #2W

Wonderful totally renovated 2 Bedrooms Top Second Floor residence fully prepped and professionally painted featuring central gas forced air heating and central air conditioning; hardwood floor throughout, high ceilings, convenient galley kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances: refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave vented out oven range, deep double stainless steel sink, and tiled backsplash; large living-dining room, all new windows, and window treatment facing sunny southern view, both bedrooms are large enough for queen and king size beds; beautifully finished bathroom with granite countertops and designer lighting. Convenience Intercom Buzzer Entry System. Free common area washer and dryer and storage space. Excellent property management and well-maintained common areas. Located on the northwest corner of Clark Street and Berwyn Ave and very convenient to all the great services, restaurants, bars, and shops of Andersonville. Available now for immediate move-in.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

817 Brummel Street #3S

Sunny 2 bedroom condo on a very high 3rd floor. Hardwood floors, decorative fireplace in living room, molding woodwork. Kitchen and bath are remodeled. Eat in kitchen, bright unit, basement storage. Convenient to CTA and Metra. Plenty of street Parking, coin-operated laundry in basement. Owner is a Licensed Illinois Realtor.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

1762 W Highland Avenue #204

Extra Large one bedroom condo unit on a one way, quiet street. Coin laundry in the basement. Hardwood floors throughout, unit was just painted! Double closet in the bedroom. Rent includes HEAT, water, COOKING GAS!!!Private PARKING INCLUDE IN THE RENTAL PRICE. Owner is a licensed Illinois Realtor.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

17535 Navajo Trace

Prepare to be impressed when you enter this beautifully maintained 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom quad-level home with two car attached garage! As you enter the home, your spacious living & dining room are to your left with real hardwood floors lining the main level. Natural light pours in from all angles. Off the dining room is your large eat in kitchen fully equipped with ample storage and counter space. Travel upstairs to the second level to find the home's large bedrooms each with great closets. A full bathroom is perfectly situated off the hallway. The master suite is perfect with a stunning, newly remodeled bathroom and spacious walk in closet. Head downstairs to the lower level to your over-sized family room. Cozy up to your wood burning fireplace on chilly nights while you entertain your guests at the wet bar. A huge laundry/mud and third full bathroom complete the lower level. And there's more! Make your way down to the home's basement where you will find a finished office space. There is plenty of storage to handle of of your needs down there. Be sure to check out the awesome, fenced in backyard complete with a deck, above ground pool and swing set. This one will not last! Schedule your private showing today! No smoking and no pets.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

2217 Arbor Circle #21

Available immediately. Great two bedroom condo in a great location, close to I88 and I355. Updated - spic and span, just place your furniture. Close to downtown Downers Grove. Updated bath and kitchen,beautiful laminate flooring throughout. Coin laundry and additional storage. Two assigned parking spaces and ample visitor spaces. Just waiting for your new place to call home!!
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

1135 W Sheridan Road #205

The Arcade Residences is a New Construction 58 unit Boutique Rental building next to Loyola University. This 2 bed 2 bath 971sf unit is one of two units with a 6x15 private terrace, featuring hardwood floors throughout, high-end stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer and dryer. Private bathrooms for each resident, keyless fob entry with the ButterflyMX system. Wifi included and accessible throughout the building ,cable ready. A 4,000sf outdoor amenity space with a grilling station, fire pits with lounge seating. Garage parking ($250/m) and bike storage available. Move-in today. No Security Deposit - $450 Move-in/admin fee.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

1412 N Bosworth Avenue #1

Spacious 3bed/2bath, lots of closet space, living and dining area, fireplace, private deck, in unit laundry, INCLUDES PARKING! Pets allowed. Photos are of a similar unit**
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

1351 W Winnemac Avenue #1F

Recent remodeled with an open floor plan and private balcony. This spacious one bedroom features brand new SS Appliances, espresso cabinetry, full-sized dishwasher, white quartz counter-tops. Conveniently located near Argyle Stop, Near Restaurants, grocery stores and just a few blocks from the lake. Jewel-Osco, Marianos and Asia on Argyle nearby!! No security deposit, 300 move-in fee, 12 month lease, 70 utility fee (includes internet, heat, water, sewer, trash, cooking gas and maintenance.) Laundry in building and storage unit included in the rent. Parking available for rent on site. Come check it out!!
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

201 Thames Parkway #3B

This is an absolutely beautiful condo! Bright spacious 2-bedroom 2-bath TOP FLOOR unit in Bristol Court. Recent Rehab! Newer carpet and flooring. Impressive crown molding in the exceptional living room, the formal dining room, and both bedrooms. 3 ceiling fan/light fixtures. 3 large bay windows that provide panoramic views and natural light. Super size bedrooms with lots of closet space. Master bedroom has its own bath. Rent includes heat, c/a, gas, water, and indoor heated garage space...PLUS no-fee exterior parking. Highly rated area schools provide school bus service. Close to I-294, I-90, Maine South HS & O'Hare Airport. Well maintained elevator building. Onsite management. Storage unit # 27 and heated garage space # 31. Just move in and enjoy!
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

9012 N Keating Avenue #2N

Beautiful condo in great location with all transportation, great school district and close to I-90 and I-94. Large bedrooms, hardwood floors, additional room next to master bedroom could be nursery, den, library, or office. Or you can use as third bedroom with large closet. Central heating and cooling. Kitchen with granite countertop. All this will be freshly painted. Plenty of parking on the street. Laundry hookups in basement next to storage.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

340 W DIVERSEY Parkway #420

Beautiful and large 3 bedroom 2 bath condo in the well maintained high rise building, located next to Lincoln Park, just within a few blocks from the beach and lake Michigan. Hardwood floors throughout the unit, granite counter-tops in the kitchen, all SS appliances. Great floor plan and tons of closet space. Walking distance to the DePaul area, shops, restaurants, and transportation. Valet garage parking space is available at $225 per month. Building amenities include a party room, BBQ area, outdoor pool, gym and doorman.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

1623 W Farragut Avenue #2R

Come check out this furnished & updated vintage 2BR/1BA in popular Andersonville! This top-floor, rear corner unit features east and south facing windows, and hardwood flooring throughout. The open kitchen has plenty of counter space and storage, and is even setup with a table. The main bedroom is furnished with a queen bedroom set. The second bedroom is setup with a daybed, but also makes the perfect home office. The rent includes: water, sewer, trash, and cooking gas. Tenant's pay for: heat (central), electric, internet/cable. Uncovered assigned parking available for an additional fee. The property sits just a block away from Foster & Clark, providing amazing access to Andersonville shops, bars, restaurants, and transportation! Sorry, no pets.
Milwaukee, WIMATC Times

2255 S Mound Street Upper/Lower

Bayview 2-bedroom lower flat, hardwood floors, AC, parking, fireplace - Updated apartment located in the heart of the Bayview area of Milwaukee, within a block of Sugar Maple and a block from Collectivo, Stone Creek, Wild Flour, and Café Central. This apartment features several updates such as hardwood floors, a tiled bathroom with glass shower door, and walk in closet. It has a full kitchen with a gas range and refrigerator with icemaker, dishwasher, granite countertops, and updated kitchen cabinetry and pantry.
Boise, IDownboise.com

2055 S Shoshone Street Boise, Idaho 83705

This RARE opportunity is close to all things Boise including downtown, BSU & even the Boise Foothills! Open floor plan highlights 9′ ceilings, plush carpet, gas fireplace with cedar mantle & shiplap detail. Ample natural light throughout. Quartz counters compliment the kitchen & provide bar seating for entertaining. Custom tile showers & backsplashes. Two upstairs masters could also be used as a flex space. Carefully crafted modern touches throughout. Alley-load garage & quality flooring. Charming fenced backyard with raised beds, easy maintenance & retractable awning.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

1703 W Greenleaf Avenue #3

GREAT LOCATION!! Amazing 2 bed 1 bath unit!!! Exposed brick and duct work "soft loft". Kitchen has open space with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Central heat and air, close the Metra and CTA. No security deposit, a $500 move in fee will be required. 2 pet limit, $20 per month per pet, storage.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

563 Fairway View Drive #2F

The best location in the subdivision. Great unit on the second floor, Pergo floor throughout, spacious rooms, Buffalo Grove HS district. Plenty of parking, same floor laundry room. Heat-Gas-Water all included in monthly rent. Great complex with pools, tennis courts, close to shopping and everything else. Applicants must have credit scores above 650 and complete full background and credit check. No Pets. No smokers. Move-in/out fees $200.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

941 Eddystone Circle

Welcome to this stunning brick-front home in Brighton Ridge! Enter through the front door with decorative glasswork into the spacious foyer with two cedar coat closets. The first floor office features double six panel doors, wainscoting, crown molding, and a large cedar closet. The living room and formal dining room have beautiful hardwood flooring, crown molding, and large windows, filling the rooms with natural sunlight. The kitchen boasts granite countertops, tile backsplash, a center island with seating and pendant lighting above, recessed lighting, tile flooring, a pantry closet, and a built-in desk area with cabinet space. The adjoining eat-in area has bay windows with a patio door that leads out to the newly refinished deck and the professionally landscaped backyard. The two-story family room features a floor-to-ceiling gas brick fireplace with side by side built-in bookshelves, wainscoting, a wet bar, hardwood flooring and a vaulted ceiling with wood beams and skylights. The first floor laundry room has porcelain tile flooring, a utility sink, and Whirlpool Cabrio Platinum washer & gas dryer. Dual hardwood staircases lead to the spacious second level, which offers a loft with a vaulted ceiling that overlooks the family room, four bedrooms all with cedar closets, and two full baths. There is no carpeting on the 2nd floor, only wide plank hand scraped hardwood floors! The owner's suite has vaulted ceilings with wood beams, a walk-in cedar closet, and a deluxe full bath with dual vanities, a walk-in shower, a Whirlpool tub, and a skylight. The finished basement has a wet bar with seating for six plus a second refrigerator, perfect for entertaining. The game room/recreation area provides plenty of space for a home theater or your favorite billiard games. The basement level also offers multiple storage areas and a large crawl space. Great location just minutes from downtown Naperville and plenty of local amenities including parks, shopping, and dining. Attends the acclaimed Naperville SD 204 schools. This charming home has it all!
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

142 Sherwood Pines Lane

Beautiful Rancher sits on 5 Unrestricted acres off a quiet country lane with Gorgeous Views. Entire Property is fenced. Home includes attached heated 2 car garage and 1 car garage. Enjoy your evenings relaxing on the large deck or patio out back and the covered front porch. This home was renovated in 1997 adding a family room with Stone Fireplace, primary bedroom , full bath , basement with wood burning stove and 1 car garage. The addition also has a separate stair way to the basement which is a work shop now but could be finished as a 5th bedroom . Many updates to this spacious home, The Kitchen was renovated in 2018 with Granite counter tops, new cabinets, stainless steel appliances , under cabinet lighting and hardwood floors through out home.Both Bathrooms have been updated on main floor and a 3rd full bath in basement. The basement on Main side is partially complete with a family room to include a wood burning stove , 4th bedroom , full bath and Laundry room. Home includes 2 Water Heaters, Whole House Generator which controls everything Except HVAC installed 9-24-13. HVAC on new addition side was replaced April 2021, HVAC Original side replaced 2008. Roof replaced 12-13-2012, Chimney cleaned 2019, Septic pumped 2017, Radon pump installed. Beautiful Brick Pavers complete the driveway, walk way and patio added 2020. All sizes approximate. 2 sheds on property, one is used for Fire wood storage . 3 Propane tanks are leased .
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

540 Grosvenor Lane

Excellent location, within minutes of a drive to route 59 Metra train station, Fox Valle Mall & I-88. Rarely available 3 bedroom townhome in The Plaza on New York. Approx. 2155 sq ft with finished lower level. Hardwood floors, stainless steel kitchen appliances, Cherry Cabinets, Granite Countertops. Luxury Master bath with Corian countertops. 2 Car Garage. Gated Front entry with your own private garden. Magnificent views of the pond, trees & Walking Path. Highly regarded District 204 schools.

Comments / 0

Community Policy