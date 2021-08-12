Chicago-Near West Side, IL 60607
New updated unit located in the heart of UIC location! Half mile away to Metro Racine station, bus 60# is right near by in the street. One block away to green line Halsted St station. Close to Rush University, Costco, Walgreen, Chase, Lakeside Bank. Walk distances to CVS and all kinds of restaurants, Starbucks. Papa John's Pizza is in the same block and Busy Burger is in the next block. Cozy and clean unit. Hardwood floors in every rooms, newer kitchen, skylight windows brings your plenty nature light. Romantic fireplace will create your special cozy memories in winter. New dryer and washer in basement, newer rear porch, Parking available $50 each/M. 3 bedrooms,1.5 bathrooms, No pets no smoke allowed.
