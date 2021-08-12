Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

430 Alpine Lane

bhhschicago.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpacious 4/5 bedrooms, 2.1 bath split level home, freshly painted with hardwood floor throughout. Main floor includes a large living room, dinning room and kitchen with eat-in area. 4 bedrooms and 2 baths are in the upper level. Family room, 1 bedroom/office and laundry room are in the lower level. Lots of storage space. Close to transportation and park. Lawn service is included. Ready for you to move in before school starts. Easy to show!

www.bhhschicago.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Room#Laundry Room
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

142 Sherwood Pines Lane

Beautiful Rancher sits on 5 Unrestricted acres off a quiet country lane with Gorgeous Views. Entire Property is fenced. Home includes attached heated 2 car garage and 1 car garage. Enjoy your evenings relaxing on the large deck or patio out back and the covered front porch. This home was renovated in 1997 adding a family room with Stone Fireplace, primary bedroom , full bath , basement with wood burning stove and 1 car garage. The addition also has a separate stair way to the basement which is a work shop now but could be finished as a 5th bedroom . Many updates to this spacious home, The Kitchen was renovated in 2018 with Granite counter tops, new cabinets, stainless steel appliances , under cabinet lighting and hardwood floors through out home.Both Bathrooms have been updated on main floor and a 3rd full bath in basement. The basement on Main side is partially complete with a family room to include a wood burning stove , 4th bedroom , full bath and Laundry room. Home includes 2 Water Heaters, Whole House Generator which controls everything Except HVAC installed 9-24-13. HVAC on new addition side was replaced April 2021, HVAC Original side replaced 2008. Roof replaced 12-13-2012, Chimney cleaned 2019, Septic pumped 2017, Radon pump installed. Beautiful Brick Pavers complete the driveway, walk way and patio added 2020. All sizes approximate. 2 sheds on property, one is used for Fire wood storage . 3 Propane tanks are leased .
Galloway, NJAtlantic City Press

3 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $229,900

THE ONE YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR ...Sought after Quail Hollow end unit with a 1st fl Master bed and bath. Not many like this in the development . Beautifully updated and appointed with newer Heat/air, shower,updated kitchen and appliances . Gleaming hardwood floors and newer carpet. Spacious Bright and cheerful Sunken great room with cathedral ceilings and 2 story wood burning fireplace and skylights .This home features a 1st fl Master bedroom suite with Full bath & walk in closet, separate dressing area with sink .Updated Eat in kitchen with newer appliances. Spacious Dining room with french doors leading to a private patio and back yard that is great for barbecues. Ascend to the 2nd fl where you will find 2 additional bedrooms(possible home office) and full bath. Beautiful custom blinds included.Home has plenty of closet and storage space including an attached shed. Scarborough built . This association is pet friendly and you can install a fence in your yard. Enjoy all the Smithville amenities including 2 pools, clubhouse, walking and bike paths,tennis and bball cts and more. Like a vacation everyday. Min to casinos and beaches. Close to parkway and transportation. Located across from the Historic Smithville Village. Yes you can have it all in this move in ready home.
Black Mountain, NCMcDowell News

3 Bedroom Home in Black Mountain - $189,000

Affordable and updated 3 bedroom home minutes from the heart of downtown Black Mountain! This urban farmstead offers a beautiful garden and chicken coop to create your own in town oasis! Sit a spell on the front porch or work on your next project in the semi finished workshop. 3 Bedroom two bath home with spacious living area. The seller has put much love and elbow grease into this home- Updates include newer metal roof, wood flooring, aluminum siding, and beautiful stonework in the kitchen! Seller to have new mini-split ductless hvac system installed 08/20. 3 minutes from the heart of Black Mtn. and great local spots like the Trail Head. Affordable inventory doesn't hit the market in a location like this very often! Showings start Saturday, schedule yours today!
Waterloo, IAWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

3 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $144,500

A Blank Slate! You will instantly fall in love with this three bedroom, one bathroom home situated on Auburn Road in Waterloo! Upon entry you are greeted with a great living space that flows seamlessly into the kitchen! This kitchen boasts ample cabinetry and counter space as well as all necessary appliances! The main level also features two sizable bedrooms as well as a full bathroom! Make your way to the upper level to find an amazing bedroom with great space! This bedroom features excellent walk-in closet space as well as custom built storage space! This home also includes a detached garage and lower level laundry!
Real EstateAtlantic City Press

2 Bedroom Home in Smithville - $384,900

Under Contract 08/15/2021, Attorney Review Begins Monday, 08/16/21. CONTINUE TO SHOW. Four Seasons at Historic Smithville 55+ Luxury Lifestyle, Larch Model w/ Sunroom, Heavily upgraded, maintained, and improved! Shows immaculately and like a model home. Rear Wooded / Premium lot location, extended paver patio, upgraded landscaping, Huge gourmet kitchen with upgraded 42" Cherry finish Cabinets, Granite Countertops, A full compliment of stainless steel finish appliances, including a wine fridge, Crown and upgraded Baseboard moldings. Gas Fireplace in Family room, Built ins, custom blinds, double bow window in master bedroom, security system, three sun tunnels for natural lighting, hardwood floors throughout, carpeting in bedrooms, tile floor in laundry. Updated / upgraded hall bathroom, upgraded fixtures in master bath also w/ ceiling fan heater. Upgraded Lighting and all ceiling fans (3) as shown are included. Helmut Guards to Gutters, partial stone front. Sellers are the Original Owners and can close in as little as 45 Days! Call for a tour today! Don' t wait! Nearly ALL furniture is negotiable.
Hickory, NCMorganton News Herald

3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $245,900

3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath end unit in Viewmont Plaza, right in the "Heart" of Hickory. Great location, within walking distance to restaurants, shopping and much more. This unit features wood laminate flooring through out, an open floor plan, kitchen with granite counter tops, black appliances and cherry cabinets. The living room and dining room are very spacious and have many windows making it very bright and sunny. Split bedroom plan and each bedroom has a walk in closet, jack and jill bath (with 2 separate vanity areas) Beautiful master suite with master bath and walk in closet. Laundry room off the kitchen (washer and dryer stay) and half bath for your guests. Secured entry with the elevator and intercom for guests to use. Unit comes with 2 assigned parking spaces. These units do not come up often, excellent condition and ready for new owners!
Orangeburg, SCTimes and Democrat

4 Bedroom Home in Orangeburg - $339,900

Well maintained custom built home on a beautiful corner 1.17 acre lot in the highly sought after Ramsgate Community. This beautiful home features large living spaces (Formal Living, Formal Dining and Large Family Room with Fireplace. The kitchen has an abundance of stained cabinetry, built in desk, pantry and an island. Very large Master Suite is located on the main level and features dual vanity, separate shower and garden tub as well as a large walking closet. There are three additional bedrooms upstairs (one with private bath). Home is on public water and septic and irrigation is run by a well. Dethatched garage is connected to home by a breezeway and has additional heated and cooled bonus room above that is not included on country records sq footage. Large screened porch and deck. Beautiful lawn.
Rapid City, SDRapid City Journal

4 Bedroom Home in Rapid City - $395,000

Listed by Shauna Sheets, KWBH, 605-545-5430. Meticulously maintained single owner home on a large corner lot! *Enjoy features like the newer AC unit, 40 year impact resistant shingles, geothermal heat and more! *4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms *Spacious entryway with vaulted ceilings carries you to the upper level *Comfortable living room accented by vaulted ceilings and large windows for great natural light *Prepare meals with ease in the well appointed kitchen with upgraded cabinetry, a LG black stainless steel appliance suite and pantry for added storage *Good size dining area and breakfast bar for added seating *2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on main level, including the large master suite with walk in closet and an ensuite bathroom with walk in shower *Ample storage throughout the home *Lower level boasts an oversized family room with large windows and beautiful wood floors, 2 additional bedrooms (1 NTC for closet), 1full bathroom and a finished laundry area *Outside has a fully finished 3-car garage with exterior Kobalt vacuum, a separate 7'x8' heated workshop and side yard access *Bonus parking space for your boat or camper *East facing raised back deck overlooks the fully privacy fenced back yard with beautiful landscaping and a custom poured concrete patio for entertaining. Located near major medical facilities, local businesses and easy access to schools. Homes of this caliber do not come for sale often- call today!
Beach Park, ILKenosha News.com

5 Bedroom Home in Beach Park - $234,700

Very nice newer build (2004) raised ranch home! Sharp vaulted ceilings through the kitchen, dining area and living room for a wide open feel. Sliding doors lead to back yard balcony deck, great for cook-outs. The view from here is great - very peaceful backing to tree line and open spaces. Home features 5 bedrooms, 3 up and 2 more in the lower level, 2 full baths the master bath shared with the other 2 bedrooms upper level, and the 2nd full bath in the lower level. Very large family room space with above ground windows for plenty of light - does not feel like a basement at all - a bright lower level for a 2nd floor of living! Spacious laundry room/utility room. All appliances included. Central air. Freshly sealed driveway with extra parking to the side. Spacious yard, .31 acres. The sellers report they have been very pleased with the quality construction of this home, and enjoyed living here for the past 17 plus years! See this one soon!
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

103 Oak Leaf Lane #02-301

Welcome home to this 1 BED + DEN at The Oaks of Vernon Hills, a scenic and luxurious residential community that offers resort-style living with gorgeous finishes! You will love the modern yet timeless features each of these homes provides. Open floor plans and unique layouts that deliver the space you need, no matter your lifestyle or living situation. Premium finishes; granite countertops, ceramic tile and wood-plank flooring lend your home an air of luxury, right down to the smallest of details. Designer kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and island makes meal preparation a breeze! Enjoy the ease of having your own washer and dryer, a walk in closet and a private patio or balcony that extends your living space out into the natural beauty that surrounds you. Property amenities include a stunning outdoor swimming pool and sun deck, outdoor fire pit and barbecue area, exceptional club house with state of the art fitness and business center, billiard table and theater room. Pet friendly community with private dog park. Close proximity to shopping, restaurants, Metra commuter train and highly ranked Lincolnshire Schools & Stevenson High School. Turn key living with 24 hour maintenance at its finest! Complimentary outdoor parking, garage spaces available for $165-$195 per space. **PHOTOS ARE TO SHOW FINISHES AND AMENITIES, ACTUAL FLOOR PLANS MAY VARY**
Max Meadows, VASouthwest Virginia Today

3 Bedroom Home in Max Meadows - $399,000

At the end of the road all by itself on nearly 40 acres sits this great home just waiting to be turned into a full scale farm. A perfect mix of mature timber and driveable pastureland blanket this property.The 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has over 1800 square feet, an enormous great room with vaulted ceiling and boasts some of the best views in the area. The large master is big enough to have a king bed and then some and has his and hers closets. With the laundry on the main, this is one level living on great acreage. This is a maintenance free home with vinyl siding and a metal roof, however it is a log home under vinyl siding.Turn the unfinished basement into a shop, family room or whatever you like. Drive under garage in the basement. The acreage is currently used for hunting and hay but could be used for horses, cattle, crops or whatever! Some fencing is already in place. Huge yard for the kids and pets to play. Walking distance to Carter's Park. Convenient to I-77/81 and restaurants.
Box Elder, SDRapid City Journal

4 Bedroom Home in Box Elder - $375,000

Listed by Shauna Sheets, KWBH, 605-545-5430. Beautiful split foyer home with upgrades inside and out on a spacious .38 acre lot! *4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms *Sound home mechanics include: brand new roof and gutters, whole house water softener and water filtration system, newer water softener and water heater and more! *Spacious entryway welcomes you in and gives access to upper and lower levels, attached garage and beautiful laundry area with storage *Upper level has smart open layout with a spacious living room that flows into the kitchen and dining areas *Fantastically remodeled kitchen with upgraded cabinetry with crown molding, solid surface countertops, stainless steel appliances and an 8' island for added seating and storage *2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on this level, including a large master suite with walk in closet and ensuite bathroom with jet tub *Walkout lower level has a comfortable family room with corner gas fireplace, 2 bedrooms (1 with walk in closet!) and 1 bathroom *Outside has a large raised deck that overlooks the fully privacy fenced back yard- complete with storage shed, garden space and custom stone firepit *Additional ground level concrete patio is covered and has a soon-to-be finished pergola *Covered front patio with maintenance free decking *Attached 2-car garage is extra deep and has overhead storage space and back yard access *Bonus RV parking space*Gorgeous landscaping in front yard, maintained by sprinkler system. Located close to EAFB and easy access to I90- call today!
Mechanicsburg, PACumberland County Sentinel

3 Bedroom Home in Mechanicsburg - $219,990

This affordable new townhome offers everything you've been looking for, including an attached 2 car garage and bright open floorplan, with none of the maintenance. The front entry with 9 ft. ceilings leads directly into a spacious great room with oversized windows for an abundance of natural light. The open breakfast area and kitchen offer plenty of counter and cabinet space, plus a dine-in island. On the second floor, you'll find a large owner's retreat with full bath and huge walk-in closet, plus a convenient second floor laundry room, 2 additional bedrooms and another full bath.
Port Byron, NYCitizen Online

4 Bedroom Home in Port Byron - $299,900

Incredibly Rare opportunity to own your very own 4 Bedroom, 2 Full Baths 1850's Updated Former Erie Canal Farm House complete with the Red Barn, Horse Stalls, Riding Arena, Chicken Coop, Fishing Pond and Outdoor Cabin w/ Bonfire Pit all located on 7.6 acres. Absolutely the most Perfect Place to Live your Very Best Life!! This Farm Home offers a Striking Enclosed Sun Porch to relax with a cup of coffee and watch Nature's Wildlife, Updated Kitchen and Baths, Thermal Windows, 1st floor Laundry, abundance of Closets and Storage space. Updated Electrical and Plumbing, 4 year young Roof on both the House and the Barn. The Pellet stove warms the entire house enough so that the owner has rarely used the existing Furnace. The Barn is large enough for a multitude of purposes, you choose! This Farm Home is secluded yet located close enough that you could Walk or Ride your very own Horses to Town or School yet the Thruway, Groceries and the Waterloo Outlets Mall are all close by! Port Byron is an Erie Canal Town full of so much History and so many unique opportunities. Owning this beauty is an opportunity that you will really not want to let pass by. Hurry & book your showing today!
Madison, WIWiscnews.com

3 Bedroom Home in Madison - $375,000

Showings begin 8/14. Stylish home in the heart of East Madison’s Village at Autumn Lake Neighborhood, close to shopping, dining, and East Towne Mall. The fantastic open layout provides a great flow for entertaining and socializing. Relax at the end of the day in your private bedroom with a walk-in closet and ensuite bath, knowing the other bedrooms are just down the hall. You’ll love the finished lower level with a family room, ideal for hosting a movie or game night. Easy to clean designer finishes throughout; dedicated laundry room; tons of storage space; 2-car, attached garage. Unparalleled location, opportunity, and style!
Golfbhhschicago.com

1026 Kilbery Lane

NEWER CONSTRUCTION TOWNHOUSE! Welcome home to Randall Crossings Townhomes! Our community features luxury amenities with unbeatable style and comfort, including stainless steel appliances, in-home 2nd floor washers & dryers, beautiful granite countertops, large closets, and spacious two car attached garages. This roomy unit features two bedrooms and two and a half baths. Convenient location just over a mile from I-88 and Orchard Road; our neighborhood setting will keep you within quick & easy access to all of the great area amenities. Just minutes from the Fox River, we're in the heart of a quiet and beautiful residential community, complete with sidewalks, pond, and tree-lined streets. Randall Crossings is also mere steps from great area restaurants, shops, and businesses. In addition, nearby you'll find Aurora West Forest Preserve, area golf courses, and Randall Plaza. Our serene neighborhood setting keeps you away from the hustle and bustle, yet we're close to everything you'll want or need! BE SURE TO CHECK OUT THE 3D TOUR!
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

9432 LAVERGNE Avenue

Jumbo brick bi level with 3 bedroom/2 full baths . Spacious living room. Light and bright that opens to a formal dining room. Large kitchen with eat in area. 3 good size bedrooms on second level. Lower level has a family RM, full bath and second kitchen. Walking distance to School, Weber park golf, restaurants, and Orchard Shopping mall. Easy access I94 highway.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

1617 Maple Terrace #3N

3rd floor updated condo with private entrance and gorgeous views of lake from the balcony. Updates include 42" Kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances and tile backsplash, bath with pedestal sink, tiled walls and spacious linen closet. Wood laminate floors, wood burning fireplace, wall to wall sliding glass doors to balcony. Washer & dryer in unit and large storage closet off balcony. Four Lakes offers resort style living with lakes, swimming pools, tennis courts, walking trails, boating, ski hill, sand volleyball courts, restaurant and convenience store. Applicants should have credit scores of 600 plus and must submit to background and credit score check. Unit may be ready before 9/1 as tenant is in the process of moving out so please excuse the mess. Unit will be empty and clean for new tenant.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

817 Brummel Street #3S

Sunny 2 bedroom condo on a very high 3rd floor. Hardwood floors, decorative fireplace in living room, molding woodwork. Kitchen and bath are remodeled. Eat in kitchen, bright unit, basement storage. Convenient to CTA and Metra. Plenty of street Parking, coin-operated laundry in basement. Owner is a Licensed Illinois Realtor.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

563 Fairway View Drive #2F

The best location in the subdivision. Great unit on the second floor, Pergo floor throughout, spacious rooms, Buffalo Grove HS district. Plenty of parking, same floor laundry room. Heat-Gas-Water all included in monthly rent. Great complex with pools, tennis courts, close to shopping and everything else. Applicants must have credit scores above 650 and complete full background and credit check. No Pets. No smokers. Move-in/out fees $200.

Comments / 0

Community Policy