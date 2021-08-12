Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

510 W MINER Street #1D

bhhschicago.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocation, Location, Location! This place is immaculate and beautiful! 2 large bedrooms, with seldom seen 2 full bathrooms, living room with separate dining room. The kitchen is updated with lots of maple cabinets and granite countertop accented by LED lighting. 2 assigned parking spaces and laundry in the building. Located in Downtown Arlington Heights, walking distance to everything! If interested in current furnishing, may be available for additional price.

www.bhhschicago.com

Comments / 0

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

142 Sherwood Pines Lane

Beautiful Rancher sits on 5 Unrestricted acres off a quiet country lane with Gorgeous Views. Entire Property is fenced. Home includes attached heated 2 car garage and 1 car garage. Enjoy your evenings relaxing on the large deck or patio out back and the covered front porch. This home was renovated in 1997 adding a family room with Stone Fireplace, primary bedroom , full bath , basement with wood burning stove and 1 car garage. The addition also has a separate stair way to the basement which is a work shop now but could be finished as a 5th bedroom . Many updates to this spacious home, The Kitchen was renovated in 2018 with Granite counter tops, new cabinets, stainless steel appliances , under cabinet lighting and hardwood floors through out home.Both Bathrooms have been updated on main floor and a 3rd full bath in basement. The basement on Main side is partially complete with a family room to include a wood burning stove , 4th bedroom , full bath and Laundry room. Home includes 2 Water Heaters, Whole House Generator which controls everything Except HVAC installed 9-24-13. HVAC on new addition side was replaced April 2021, HVAC Original side replaced 2008. Roof replaced 12-13-2012, Chimney cleaned 2019, Septic pumped 2017, Radon pump installed. Beautiful Brick Pavers complete the driveway, walk way and patio added 2020. All sizes approximate. 2 sheds on property, one is used for Fire wood storage . 3 Propane tanks are leased .
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

13208 Old Chapel Road

This lovely, updated rancher style home in the charming community of Highbridge Estates is truly "move-in" ready! The front driveway entrance is beautifully defined by a split rail fence that just says, "we're home!" The updated & widened front walkway with pretty flowerbeds welcomes you into the foyer entrance! From the foyer enter into the beautiful formal living room with hardwood flooring, a gorgeous fireplace and wonderful bay window for abundant natural light! Across the hall is the light & bright dining room with hardwood flooring and a built in china cabinet! The gorgeous, updated kitchen adjoins the dining room with ceramic tile flooring; stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinets with lots of storage and granite counters too! You'll love the breakfast bar with views from the front window of your picturesque front yard! There is also a side entrance door from the carport to the kitchen! Back to the foyer and down the hallway with hardwood flooring is the lovely, primary bedroom retreat with a gorgeous updated full bathroom! Two additional spacious bedrooms with hardwood flooring finish the main level with an updated "retro style" full hall bathroom! The stairway to the lower level features a mid-century modern wrought iron railing! The lower level is open & spacious including an entertaining friendly recreation area (the awesome ping pong table conveys!) with a great storage closet for all your games and toys! There is also a distinctive little room/alcove with a possible reading nook or this area could also be a home/office space or even a guest bedroom! Another spacious area provides a family gathering area for relaxing, watching movies or the big game together! The lower level also has a powder room and a huge, separate room provides incredible storage, access to your laundry room, work room and utility area! The exterior of this home is BEAUTIFULLY landscaped with mature trees & flowers featuring crepe myrtles (blooming now!), a majestic magnolia tree, hydrangeas, rhododendrons, roses & more! The incredible backyard is an entertaining dream and a beautiful private retreat! The swimming pool/spa is surrounded by distinctive rock gardens and beautiful flowers all during the season! The fantastic deck (recently re-designed) provides even more entertaining space with access from the pool area or from the gated area of the carport! The backyard extends beyond the fenced pool area and a separate, side fenced yard can be a play area for children, a vegetable garden space or maybe a place for the dogs to play outside! Additional features include an invisible fence in the front yard; storage shed, updated roof and HVAC systems! Bowie has much to offer including numerous parks, minor league baseball, convenient shopping centers and more! Bowie is a convenient commute to Washington, D.C., Annapolis, Ft. Meade, and Baltimore and the MARC train is close by also! It's all here, the complete package!
Hickory, NCMorganton News Herald

3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $245,900

3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath end unit in Viewmont Plaza, right in the "Heart" of Hickory. Great location, within walking distance to restaurants, shopping and much more. This unit features wood laminate flooring through out, an open floor plan, kitchen with granite counter tops, black appliances and cherry cabinets. The living room and dining room are very spacious and have many windows making it very bright and sunny. Split bedroom plan and each bedroom has a walk in closet, jack and jill bath (with 2 separate vanity areas) Beautiful master suite with master bath and walk in closet. Laundry room off the kitchen (washer and dryer stay) and half bath for your guests. Secured entry with the elevator and intercom for guests to use. Unit comes with 2 assigned parking spaces. These units do not come up often, excellent condition and ready for new owners!
Greensboro, NCWinston-Salem Journal

3 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $290,000

Open House Sunday 8/15 2-4pm!!Don't miss this wonderful 1800 sq feet brick ranch with a huge over 1400sq foot unfinished basement in Sedgefield Lakes! Seasonal lake views! New windows let in lots of natural light! Many new updates including fresh paint, light fixtures, some plumbing fixtures, new garage door and opener. Kitchen has freshly painted cabinets, subway tile backsplash, stainless appliances, beautiful new quartz counters with a custom butcher block, and new recessed lighting! Sunroom could be used as a dining room or flex space. Brand new deck out back overlooks a huge lot and a large storage building! Wood and tile floors throughout. 2 FPs. Closets have wonderful built-ins plus a large cedar closet in the hall. Baths have tile floors; tile shower in Master and tiled tub/shower combo in hall bath. New landscaping and walkway in front. Huge 2 car backload garage! Basement for workshop or storage galore; has an in-wall gas heater and window AC unit! HVAC replaced in 2020.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

9432 LAVERGNE Avenue

Jumbo brick bi level with 3 bedroom/2 full baths . Spacious living room. Light and bright that opens to a formal dining room. Large kitchen with eat in area. 3 good size bedrooms on second level. Lower level has a family RM, full bath and second kitchen. Walking distance to School, Weber park golf, restaurants, and Orchard Shopping mall. Easy access I94 highway.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

3826 N Monticello Avenue

Independence Park, deluxe 2nd floor apartment with massive living and dining rooms. Tons of windows make this place extra bright. Nice mix of vintage and modern. Gleaming hardwood floors in every room. Big bedrooms, master with 2 closets. Updated, all white bathroom. Eat-in kitchen with 2 walls. of cabinets. Stainless steel appliances, granite. Laundry in the basement. Central air. Private deck, plus the use of a shared, fenced in, beautifully landscaped yard with a grill. Walk to Addison Blue Line, Independence Park, Athletic Field.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

817 Brummel Street #3S

Sunny 2 bedroom condo on a very high 3rd floor. Hardwood floors, decorative fireplace in living room, molding woodwork. Kitchen and bath are remodeled. Eat in kitchen, bright unit, basement storage. Convenient to CTA and Metra. Plenty of street Parking, coin-operated laundry in basement. Owner is a Licensed Illinois Realtor.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

4 W Oak Avenue

Located in charming La Grange Park this 3 story townhome is the perfect space to call home! The unit was freshly painted and has many nice finishes. The kitchen is complete with granite countertops and custom cabinets. The first floor includes kitchen, separate dining room, family room, and 1/2 bath. The space has large windows which provides great natural light. On the second floor are two bedrooms, linen closet and full bath. Both bathrooms have new vanities. The basement is finished and could be used as a third bedroom. The townhome is complete with in unit washer/dryer. There is additional outdoor living space in the private patio. There is one garage parking and one out door space included in the monthly rent.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

1454 N Milwaukee Avenue #4PH

Bright penthouse in boutique elevator building with rare 2 CAR attached garage parking. Available immediately! Private expansive rooftop located off the main living area for easy entertaining. Open-concept main living area includes chef's kitchen, high end appliances, hardwood floors, and tall ceilings. Luxurious master bathroom includes heated floors and a steam shower. 2nd outdoor space in form of a private balcony off 2nd bedroom, 2 car side by side parking, and an office/3rd bedroom completes this perfect package! All the hottest restaurants, bars, shopping, street festivals, brunch spots and parks. Easy access to the highway and a quick 3 block walk to the Damen blue line. Enjoy all Wicker Park has to offer from a penthouse view! Parking and utility bundle are extra. Agent owned.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

1617 Maple Terrace #3N

3rd floor updated condo with private entrance and gorgeous views of lake from the balcony. Updates include 42" Kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances and tile backsplash, bath with pedestal sink, tiled walls and spacious linen closet. Wood laminate floors, wood burning fireplace, wall to wall sliding glass doors to balcony. Washer & dryer in unit and large storage closet off balcony. Four Lakes offers resort style living with lakes, swimming pools, tennis courts, walking trails, boating, ski hill, sand volleyball courts, restaurant and convenience store. Applicants should have credit scores of 600 plus and must submit to background and credit score check. Unit may be ready before 9/1 as tenant is in the process of moving out so please excuse the mess. Unit will be empty and clean for new tenant.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

563 Fairway View Drive #2F

The best location in the subdivision. Great unit on the second floor, Pergo floor throughout, spacious rooms, Buffalo Grove HS district. Plenty of parking, same floor laundry room. Heat-Gas-Water all included in monthly rent. Great complex with pools, tennis courts, close to shopping and everything else. Applicants must have credit scores above 650 and complete full background and credit check. No Pets. No smokers. Move-in/out fees $200.
Des Plaines, ILbhhschicago.com

677 S Des Plaines River Road #2C

Beautifully remodeled 2br condo in the heart of Downtown Des Plaines - walking distance to shopping, restaurants & Metra! Unit features maple cabinets, granite counters, Stainless Appliances, Hardwood laminate flooring & recessed lighting in LR/DR & 6 panel doors. Covered parking space included w/rent! Great opportunity for in-town living. The Des Plaines Theater will be re-opening in September with live music several nights a week! There are 2 express trains from the Des Plaines station to downtown every morning.$55 credit check on all adults who will be applying for the unit.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

Chicago-Grand Boulevard, IL 60653

Award-winning builder introduces another newly rehabbed apartment building. Convenient BRONZEVILLE location! GreenLine and King Drive are just steps away. This 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit, features crisp clean kitchen complete with stainless-steel energy-efficient appliances, spacious bathrooms with modern finishes, gleaming hardwood floors throughout, generous closet space. in-unit washer/dryer. Cost-saving, energy-efficient heating, cooling, and lighting (LED) systems for cost-effective budgeting. Units are cable ready, prewired for TV and IT. The premise is enhanced w/24-hr video surveillance cameras. See "Additional Information" for criteria. No heat disclosure as the unit has been vacant for over a year.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

941 Eddystone Circle

Welcome to this stunning brick-front home in Brighton Ridge! Enter through the front door with decorative glasswork into the spacious foyer with two cedar coat closets. The first floor office features double six panel doors, wainscoting, crown molding, and a large cedar closet. The living room and formal dining room have beautiful hardwood flooring, crown molding, and large windows, filling the rooms with natural sunlight. The kitchen boasts granite countertops, tile backsplash, a center island with seating and pendant lighting above, recessed lighting, tile flooring, a pantry closet, and a built-in desk area with cabinet space. The adjoining eat-in area has bay windows with a patio door that leads out to the newly refinished deck and the professionally landscaped backyard. The two-story family room features a floor-to-ceiling gas brick fireplace with side by side built-in bookshelves, wainscoting, a wet bar, hardwood flooring and a vaulted ceiling with wood beams and skylights. The first floor laundry room has porcelain tile flooring, a utility sink, and Whirlpool Cabrio Platinum washer & gas dryer. Dual hardwood staircases lead to the spacious second level, which offers a loft with a vaulted ceiling that overlooks the family room, four bedrooms all with cedar closets, and two full baths. There is no carpeting on the 2nd floor, only wide plank hand scraped hardwood floors! The owner's suite has vaulted ceilings with wood beams, a walk-in cedar closet, and a deluxe full bath with dual vanities, a walk-in shower, a Whirlpool tub, and a skylight. The finished basement has a wet bar with seating for six plus a second refrigerator, perfect for entertaining. The game room/recreation area provides plenty of space for a home theater or your favorite billiard games. The basement level also offers multiple storage areas and a large crawl space. Great location just minutes from downtown Naperville and plenty of local amenities including parks, shopping, and dining. Attends the acclaimed Naperville SD 204 schools. This charming home has it all!
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

2217 Arbor Circle #21

Available immediately. Great two bedroom condo in a great location, close to I88 and I355. Updated - spic and span, just place your furniture. Close to downtown Downers Grove. Updated bath and kitchen,beautiful laminate flooring throughout. Coin laundry and additional storage. Two assigned parking spaces and ample visitor spaces. Just waiting for your new place to call home!!
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

9012 N Keating Avenue #2N

Beautiful condo in great location with all transportation, great school district and close to I-90 and I-94. Large bedrooms, hardwood floors, additional room next to master bedroom could be nursery, den, library, or office. Or you can use as third bedroom with large closet. Central heating and cooling. Kitchen with granite countertop. All this will be freshly painted. Plenty of parking on the street. Laundry hookups in basement next to storage.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

1823 W Wabansia Avenue #2

Don't miss this prime 3 bed 3 bath Wicker Park apartment! Unit boasts a bright and spacious living space with an open concept kitchen featuring SS appliances and a large island plus separate dining area. Central air and heat to help maintain a comfortable living space all year around. In unit washer & dryer too! The building is located a block form North ave and steps to shops, dining and more along Milwaukee ave. 2 parking spaces include. Available 9/1.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

540 Grosvenor Lane

Excellent location, within minutes of a drive to route 59 Metra train station, Fox Valle Mall & I-88. Rarely available 3 bedroom townhome in The Plaza on New York. Approx. 2155 sq ft with finished lower level. Hardwood floors, stainless steel kitchen appliances, Cherry Cabinets, Granite Countertops. Luxury Master bath with Corian countertops. 2 Car Garage. Gated Front entry with your own private garden. Magnificent views of the pond, trees & Walking Path. Highly regarded District 204 schools.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

430 Alpine Lane

Spacious 4/5 bedrooms, 2.1 bath split level home, freshly painted with hardwood floor throughout. Main floor includes a large living room, dinning room and kitchen with eat-in area. 4 bedrooms and 2 baths are in the upper level. Family room, 1 bedroom/office and laundry room are in the lower level. Lots of storage space. Close to transportation and park. Lawn service is included. Ready for you to move in before school starts. Easy to show!
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

1351 W Winnemac Avenue #1F

Recent remodeled with an open floor plan and private balcony. This spacious one bedroom features brand new SS Appliances, espresso cabinetry, full-sized dishwasher, white quartz counter-tops. Conveniently located near Argyle Stop, Near Restaurants, grocery stores and just a few blocks from the lake. Jewel-Osco, Marianos and Asia on Argyle nearby!! No security deposit, 300 move-in fee, 12 month lease, 70 utility fee (includes internet, heat, water, sewer, trash, cooking gas and maintenance.) Laundry in building and storage unit included in the rent. Parking available for rent on site. Come check it out!!

Comments / 0

Community Policy