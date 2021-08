Located in charming La Grange Park this 3 story townhome is the perfect space to call home! The unit was freshly painted and has many nice finishes. The kitchen is complete with granite countertops and custom cabinets. The first floor includes kitchen, separate dining room, family room, and 1/2 bath. The space has large windows which provides great natural light. On the second floor are two bedrooms, linen closet and full bath. Both bathrooms have new vanities. The basement is finished and could be used as a third bedroom. The townhome is complete with in unit washer/dryer. There is additional outdoor living space in the private patio. There is one garage parking and one out door space included in the monthly rent.