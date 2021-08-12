110 W 66th Street #3

Prepare to be impressed when you enter this beautifully maintained 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom quad-level home with two car attached garage! As you enter the home, your spacious living & dining room are to your left with real hardwood floors lining the main level. Natural light pours in from all angles. Off the dining room is your large eat in kitchen fully equipped with ample storage and counter space. Travel upstairs to the second level to find the home's large bedrooms each with great closets. A full bathroom is perfectly situated off the hallway. The master suite is perfect with a stunning, newly remodeled bathroom and spacious walk in closet. Head downstairs to the lower level to your over-sized family room. Cozy up to your wood burning fireplace on chilly nights while you entertain your guests at the wet bar. A huge laundry/mud and third full bathroom complete the lower level. And there's more! Make your way down to the home's basement where you will find a finished office space. There is plenty of storage to handle of of your needs down there. Be sure to check out the awesome, fenced in backyard complete with a deck, above ground pool and swing set. This one will not last! Schedule your private showing today! No smoking and no pets.