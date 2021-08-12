Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

110 W 66th Street #3

bhhschicago.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBe the first to enjoy this large 2 bedroom unit, fully Remodeled in 2021! Luxury finishes include granite counters, all new stainless steel appliances, tile back splash, and vinyl plank flooring, all in a modern grey color scheme. This unit features tons of closet space and balcony with sliding glass doors, and is in a secured building. Close to Rt. 83 and I-55. Convenient to everything - many Restaurants / Banks / Walgreens / Starbucks / Mariano's / Aldi all within walking distance. Coin laundry and storage in building. Credit and background check. Available immediately. Tenant pays prorated share of heat and water. Dedicated indoor parking available for $100 additional. Common area modenization underway - laundry room completed Spring 2021, hallways scheduled for late Summer 2021.

www.bhhschicago.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 55#Luxury#Aldi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Starbucks
Related
Home & Gardenbhhschicago.com

Chicago-Uptown, IL 60613

Come check out this stunning one bedroom in the heart of uptown buena park. The kitchen is equipped tremendously with updated appliances overlooking the living space. The living room faces east 22 floors above the park inviting you to truly take in the stunning views of lake michigan and montrose harbor from sunrise to the peak hours of the day. The bedroom is spacious and offers abundant closet space with plenty of room for storage with equally phenomenal views. Building includes 24 hour doorman on site, a tremendous garden rooftop, pool, shopping and grocery stores roughly a block or two away. Come make this stunning condo yours today.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

103 Oak Leaf Lane #02-301

Welcome home to this 1 BED + DEN at The Oaks of Vernon Hills, a scenic and luxurious residential community that offers resort-style living with gorgeous finishes! You will love the modern yet timeless features each of these homes provides. Open floor plans and unique layouts that deliver the space you need, no matter your lifestyle or living situation. Premium finishes; granite countertops, ceramic tile and wood-plank flooring lend your home an air of luxury, right down to the smallest of details. Designer kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and island makes meal preparation a breeze! Enjoy the ease of having your own washer and dryer, a walk in closet and a private patio or balcony that extends your living space out into the natural beauty that surrounds you. Property amenities include a stunning outdoor swimming pool and sun deck, outdoor fire pit and barbecue area, exceptional club house with state of the art fitness and business center, billiard table and theater room. Pet friendly community with private dog park. Close proximity to shopping, restaurants, Metra commuter train and highly ranked Lincolnshire Schools & Stevenson High School. Turn key living with 24 hour maintenance at its finest! Complimentary outdoor parking, garage spaces available for $165-$195 per space. **PHOTOS ARE TO SHOW FINISHES AND AMENITIES, ACTUAL FLOOR PLANS MAY VARY**
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

1703 W Greenleaf Avenue #3

GREAT LOCATION!! Amazing 2 bed 1 bath unit!!! Exposed brick and duct work "soft loft". Kitchen has open space with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Central heat and air, close the Metra and CTA. No security deposit, a $500 move in fee will be required. 2 pet limit, $20 per month per pet, storage.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

1476 W Berwyn Avenue #2W

Wonderful totally renovated 2 Bedrooms Top Second Floor residence fully prepped and professionally painted featuring central gas forced air heating and central air conditioning; hardwood floor throughout, high ceilings, convenient galley kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances: refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave vented out oven range, deep double stainless steel sink, and tiled backsplash; large living-dining room, all new windows, and window treatment facing sunny southern view, both bedrooms are large enough for queen and king size beds; beautifully finished bathroom with granite countertops and designer lighting. Convenience Intercom Buzzer Entry System. Free common area washer and dryer and storage space. Excellent property management and well-maintained common areas. Located on the northwest corner of Clark Street and Berwyn Ave and very convenient to all the great services, restaurants, bars, and shops of Andersonville. Available now for immediate move-in.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

9432 LAVERGNE Avenue

Jumbo brick bi level with 3 bedroom/2 full baths . Spacious living room. Light and bright that opens to a formal dining room. Large kitchen with eat in area. 3 good size bedrooms on second level. Lower level has a family RM, full bath and second kitchen. Walking distance to School, Weber park golf, restaurants, and Orchard Shopping mall. Easy access I94 highway.
Retailbhhschicago.com

1336 W Cornelia Avenue #3

Beautiful two bedroom, one bath in hot Southport Corridor features updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas oven/range, built-in microwave, fridge, dishwasher, separate living and dining rooms, built-in hutch, skylights, mini blinds, tall ceilings, queen size bedrooms, good closet space, ceramic tiled bath, front porch and lovely back yard with patio, garage parking included, private storage and more! Short walk to Southport cafes, upscale retail, shops, nightlife and a short walk to the Southport Brown Line! No pets, please.
Golfbhhschicago.com

1026 Kilbery Lane

NEWER CONSTRUCTION TOWNHOUSE! Welcome home to Randall Crossings Townhomes! Our community features luxury amenities with unbeatable style and comfort, including stainless steel appliances, in-home 2nd floor washers & dryers, beautiful granite countertops, large closets, and spacious two car attached garages. This roomy unit features two bedrooms and two and a half baths. Convenient location just over a mile from I-88 and Orchard Road; our neighborhood setting will keep you within quick & easy access to all of the great area amenities. Just minutes from the Fox River, we're in the heart of a quiet and beautiful residential community, complete with sidewalks, pond, and tree-lined streets. Randall Crossings is also mere steps from great area restaurants, shops, and businesses. In addition, nearby you'll find Aurora West Forest Preserve, area golf courses, and Randall Plaza. Our serene neighborhood setting keeps you away from the hustle and bustle, yet we're close to everything you'll want or need! BE SURE TO CHECK OUT THE 3D TOUR!
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

3826 N Monticello Avenue

Independence Park, deluxe 2nd floor apartment with massive living and dining rooms. Tons of windows make this place extra bright. Nice mix of vintage and modern. Gleaming hardwood floors in every room. Big bedrooms, master with 2 closets. Updated, all white bathroom. Eat-in kitchen with 2 walls. of cabinets. Stainless steel appliances, granite. Laundry in the basement. Central air. Private deck, plus the use of a shared, fenced in, beautifully landscaped yard with a grill. Walk to Addison Blue Line, Independence Park, Athletic Field.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

1617 Maple Terrace #3N

3rd floor updated condo with private entrance and gorgeous views of lake from the balcony. Updates include 42" Kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances and tile backsplash, bath with pedestal sink, tiled walls and spacious linen closet. Wood laminate floors, wood burning fireplace, wall to wall sliding glass doors to balcony. Washer & dryer in unit and large storage closet off balcony. Four Lakes offers resort style living with lakes, swimming pools, tennis courts, walking trails, boating, ski hill, sand volleyball courts, restaurant and convenience store. Applicants should have credit scores of 600 plus and must submit to background and credit score check. Unit may be ready before 9/1 as tenant is in the process of moving out so please excuse the mess. Unit will be empty and clean for new tenant.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

1762 W Highland Avenue #204

Extra Large one bedroom condo unit on a one way, quiet street. Coin laundry in the basement. Hardwood floors throughout, unit was just painted! Double closet in the bedroom. Rent includes HEAT, water, COOKING GAS!!!Private PARKING INCLUDE IN THE RENTAL PRICE. Owner is a licensed Illinois Realtor.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

4 W Oak Avenue

Located in charming La Grange Park this 3 story townhome is the perfect space to call home! The unit was freshly painted and has many nice finishes. The kitchen is complete with granite countertops and custom cabinets. The first floor includes kitchen, separate dining room, family room, and 1/2 bath. The space has large windows which provides great natural light. On the second floor are two bedrooms, linen closet and full bath. Both bathrooms have new vanities. The basement is finished and could be used as a third bedroom. The townhome is complete with in unit washer/dryer. There is additional outdoor living space in the private patio. There is one garage parking and one out door space included in the monthly rent.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

1454 N Milwaukee Avenue #4PH

Bright penthouse in boutique elevator building with rare 2 CAR attached garage parking. Available immediately! Private expansive rooftop located off the main living area for easy entertaining. Open-concept main living area includes chef's kitchen, high end appliances, hardwood floors, and tall ceilings. Luxurious master bathroom includes heated floors and a steam shower. 2nd outdoor space in form of a private balcony off 2nd bedroom, 2 car side by side parking, and an office/3rd bedroom completes this perfect package! All the hottest restaurants, bars, shopping, street festivals, brunch spots and parks. Easy access to the highway and a quick 3 block walk to the Damen blue line. Enjoy all Wicker Park has to offer from a penthouse view! Parking and utility bundle are extra. Agent owned.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

563 Fairway View Drive #2F

The best location in the subdivision. Great unit on the second floor, Pergo floor throughout, spacious rooms, Buffalo Grove HS district. Plenty of parking, same floor laundry room. Heat-Gas-Water all included in monthly rent. Great complex with pools, tennis courts, close to shopping and everything else. Applicants must have credit scores above 650 and complete full background and credit check. No Pets. No smokers. Move-in/out fees $200.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

17535 Navajo Trace

Prepare to be impressed when you enter this beautifully maintained 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom quad-level home with two car attached garage! As you enter the home, your spacious living & dining room are to your left with real hardwood floors lining the main level. Natural light pours in from all angles. Off the dining room is your large eat in kitchen fully equipped with ample storage and counter space. Travel upstairs to the second level to find the home's large bedrooms each with great closets. A full bathroom is perfectly situated off the hallway. The master suite is perfect with a stunning, newly remodeled bathroom and spacious walk in closet. Head downstairs to the lower level to your over-sized family room. Cozy up to your wood burning fireplace on chilly nights while you entertain your guests at the wet bar. A huge laundry/mud and third full bathroom complete the lower level. And there's more! Make your way down to the home's basement where you will find a finished office space. There is plenty of storage to handle of of your needs down there. Be sure to check out the awesome, fenced in backyard complete with a deck, above ground pool and swing set. This one will not last! Schedule your private showing today! No smoking and no pets.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

1135 W Sheridan Road #205

The Arcade Residences is a New Construction 58 unit Boutique Rental building next to Loyola University. This 2 bed 2 bath 971sf unit is one of two units with a 6x15 private terrace, featuring hardwood floors throughout, high-end stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer and dryer. Private bathrooms for each resident, keyless fob entry with the ButterflyMX system. Wifi included and accessible throughout the building ,cable ready. A 4,000sf outdoor amenity space with a grilling station, fire pits with lounge seating. Garage parking ($250/m) and bike storage available. Move-in today. No Security Deposit - $450 Move-in/admin fee.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

1412 N Bosworth Avenue #1

Spacious 3bed/2bath, lots of closet space, living and dining area, fireplace, private deck, in unit laundry, INCLUDES PARKING! Pets allowed. Photos are of a similar unit**
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

941 Eddystone Circle

Welcome to this stunning brick-front home in Brighton Ridge! Enter through the front door with decorative glasswork into the spacious foyer with two cedar coat closets. The first floor office features double six panel doors, wainscoting, crown molding, and a large cedar closet. The living room and formal dining room have beautiful hardwood flooring, crown molding, and large windows, filling the rooms with natural sunlight. The kitchen boasts granite countertops, tile backsplash, a center island with seating and pendant lighting above, recessed lighting, tile flooring, a pantry closet, and a built-in desk area with cabinet space. The adjoining eat-in area has bay windows with a patio door that leads out to the newly refinished deck and the professionally landscaped backyard. The two-story family room features a floor-to-ceiling gas brick fireplace with side by side built-in bookshelves, wainscoting, a wet bar, hardwood flooring and a vaulted ceiling with wood beams and skylights. The first floor laundry room has porcelain tile flooring, a utility sink, and Whirlpool Cabrio Platinum washer & gas dryer. Dual hardwood staircases lead to the spacious second level, which offers a loft with a vaulted ceiling that overlooks the family room, four bedrooms all with cedar closets, and two full baths. There is no carpeting on the 2nd floor, only wide plank hand scraped hardwood floors! The owner's suite has vaulted ceilings with wood beams, a walk-in cedar closet, and a deluxe full bath with dual vanities, a walk-in shower, a Whirlpool tub, and a skylight. The finished basement has a wet bar with seating for six plus a second refrigerator, perfect for entertaining. The game room/recreation area provides plenty of space for a home theater or your favorite billiard games. The basement level also offers multiple storage areas and a large crawl space. Great location just minutes from downtown Naperville and plenty of local amenities including parks, shopping, and dining. Attends the acclaimed Naperville SD 204 schools. This charming home has it all!
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

2217 Arbor Circle #21

Available immediately. Great two bedroom condo in a great location, close to I88 and I355. Updated - spic and span, just place your furniture. Close to downtown Downers Grove. Updated bath and kitchen,beautiful laminate flooring throughout. Coin laundry and additional storage. Two assigned parking spaces and ample visitor spaces. Just waiting for your new place to call home!!
Des Plaines, ILbhhschicago.com

677 S Des Plaines River Road #2C

Beautifully remodeled 2br condo in the heart of Downtown Des Plaines - walking distance to shopping, restaurants & Metra! Unit features maple cabinets, granite counters, Stainless Appliances, Hardwood laminate flooring & recessed lighting in LR/DR & 6 panel doors. Covered parking space included w/rent! Great opportunity for in-town living. The Des Plaines Theater will be re-opening in September with live music several nights a week! There are 2 express trains from the Des Plaines station to downtown every morning.$55 credit check on all adults who will be applying for the unit.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

Chicago-Grand Boulevard, IL 60653

Award-winning builder introduces another newly rehabbed apartment building. Convenient BRONZEVILLE location! GreenLine and King Drive are just steps away. This 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit, features crisp clean kitchen complete with stainless-steel energy-efficient appliances, spacious bathrooms with modern finishes, gleaming hardwood floors throughout, generous closet space. in-unit washer/dryer. Cost-saving, energy-efficient heating, cooling, and lighting (LED) systems for cost-effective budgeting. Units are cable ready, prewired for TV and IT. The premise is enhanced w/24-hr video surveillance cameras. See "Additional Information" for criteria. No heat disclosure as the unit has been vacant for over a year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy