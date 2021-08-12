611 S Wells Street #2406
Gorgeous split 2 bed/2 bath condo. Enjoy views of the Chicago River & the city via bedrooms & balcony facing east/north in the most popular full-amenity building with doorperson in Printer's Row. Floor-to-ceiling windows create a warm & bright space that is complimented by the hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, & granite counters. Both bedrooms are fully enclosed. In-Unit washer/dryer. Super convenient location near I-90/94, I-55, I-290, Lake Shore Drive, Financial District, Grant Park, new riverfront bonus including kayak launch, tons of shopping, exercise, entertainment, restaurants, & all forms of public transportation. Indoor garage spot is included. Available immediately!www.bhhschicago.com
