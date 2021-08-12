611 S Wells Street #2406

Welcome home to this 1 BED + DEN at The Oaks of Vernon Hills, a scenic and luxurious residential community that offers resort-style living with gorgeous finishes! You will love the modern yet timeless features each of these homes provides. Open floor plans and unique layouts that deliver the space you need, no matter your lifestyle or living situation. Premium finishes; granite countertops, ceramic tile and wood-plank flooring lend your home an air of luxury, right down to the smallest of details. Designer kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and island makes meal preparation a breeze! Enjoy the ease of having your own washer and dryer, a walk in closet and a private patio or balcony that extends your living space out into the natural beauty that surrounds you. Property amenities include a stunning outdoor swimming pool and sun deck, outdoor fire pit and barbecue area, exceptional club house with state of the art fitness and business center, billiard table and theater room. Pet friendly community with private dog park. Close proximity to shopping, restaurants, Metra commuter train and highly ranked Lincolnshire Schools & Stevenson High School. Turn key living with 24 hour maintenance at its finest! Complimentary outdoor parking, garage spaces available for $165-$195 per space. **PHOTOS ARE TO SHOW FINISHES AND AMENITIES, ACTUAL FLOOR PLANS MAY VARY**