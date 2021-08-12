Cancel
Real Estate

1250 MAE Court #1250

Cover picture for the articleThis spacious 2 story townhouse has 2 bedrooms 1.5 baths and an attached garage. The features include kitchen with 42" cherry cabinets, granite countertops and eat-in breakfast area with patio door, in-unit washer and dryer. It's located in the Buffalo Grove school district. Walk to playground and pool, close to parks, stores, restaurants and train station. Easy access to expressways. It's ready for you to move in.

