A Vegan's Guide to Panera Bread: Top Menu Items, Swaps, and Tips

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — A North Texas company is recalling approximately 6,400 pounds of chicken tortilla soup products that may be contaminated with extraneous material. Officials with U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) say McKinney-based Blount Fine Foods has confirmed the soup could contain pieces of gray-colored plastic glove. The fully cooked, ready to eat, chicken tortilla soup was produced on July 1, 2021. The only soup being recalled is the 16 ounce plastic containers of “Panera BREAD at HOME Chicken Tortilla Soup” with the lot code #070121-1V and “Use By 09/09/2021” date on the label. The soup, that also has the establishment number “P-13130” stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection, was shipped to retail locations in Texas, Arizona, Florida, and Georgia. The FSIS is advising consumers to check their refrigerators for the product. The soup should not be eaten. Customers can either throw the soup away in a sealed or double bagged package inside a secure trash can, or take it back to the store where it was purchased for a full refund.