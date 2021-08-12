Cancel
Food & Drinks

A Vegan's Guide to Panera Bread: Top Menu Items, Swaps, and Tips

By Elyse Glickman
Tree Hugger
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePanera Bread, the popular bakery-cafe chain that got its start in 1987, did not officially unveil a full-on plant-based menu item until 2019. That item, the Ten Vegetable Soup, proved to be a market-expanding game-changer for Panera Bread, bursting with fresh vegetables, sprouted brown rice, red fife, and dried Aleppo chili.

