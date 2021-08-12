Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

People on the Move

bizjournals
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenior Risk Control Consultant at Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. Marsh & McLennan Agency (MMA) Southeast is pleased to announce that Mark Adams has been named Senior Risk Control Consultant. Mr. Adams has over 30 years of experience in insurance, risk management and regulatory compliance. In this role, he will provide strategic consulting in Public & Private Sector Risk Management, Human Resources & Regulatory Compliance. Mr. Adams specializes in Transportation, Healthcare, Workers’ Comp, Construction, and Public Entity.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Marsh Mclennan Agency#Mma#Transportation#Healthcare#Public Entity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Businessbizjournals

Independent Health shuts down another subsidiary company

For the second time in a year, Independent Health has shut down a for-profit subsidiary business. The Amherst-based health plan, the second largest commercial insurer in the region, on June 30 closed DxID LLC, a subsidiary established in 2011 to help companies manage Medicare Advantage plans for their employee members.
Businessbizjournals

John Arapidis

President and CEO at Kirby - Smith Machinery, Inc. Kirby-Smith Machinery, Inc., a leading distributor of heavy equipment and cranes in the central United States, has announced that John Arapidis has been named President and CEO. Ed Kirby, the company’s co-founder, President and CEO of nearly 40 years will step back from his current position and will serve as Chairman of the Board.
Saint Louis, MObizjournals

St. Louis law firm provides multi-dimensional perspective in the innovation ecosystem

Assisting entrepreneurs and the early stage investors who back them give our venture capital practice a multi-dimensional perspective of startup and mature business venture capital financing. We share our clients’ passion and commitment to pursuing the next great idea and we aim to help them overcome challenges as they turn their innovation into a viable and successful business.
Businessaithority.com

Periscope Equity Makes Platform Investment In Leading Healthcare-Focused Cybersecurity Firm

Investment in CyberMaxx will accelerate growth and product innovation. Periscope Equity, a lower middle-market private equity firm focused on investments in technology-enabled business services, announced that it has invested in CyberMaxx, LLC through a recapitalization in partnership with management. CyberMaxx provides the healthcare industry with a full suite of services...
Businessbizjournals

Salvador Hernandez Marin, CPA

EDUCATION: Bachelor of Business Administration and Accounting Universidad Autónoma de Baja California. Salvador Hernandez Marin has joined Marcum LLP as a director in the Assurance Services group of the Firm’s Houston, Texas, office. Mr. Hernandez has experience providing audit services to public and private multinational companies in a variety of industries. His areas of expertise include understanding of business processes, corporate governance, risk management, internal controls and regulatory compliance.
Businessbizjournals

Stephen Willett

Director of Talent Acquisition at ProTech Services Group Inc. Approaching 26 years at ProTech Services Group, Inc., Stephen Willett is has been promoted from Account Manager to Director of Talent Acquisition. Willett is more than up for the task with a demonstrated history of excellent management and interpersonal skills. In his new position, Willett will oversee the account management for the department. ProTech Services Group, Inc. is an information technology and talent acquisition services company headquartered in Memphis, TN.
Businessbizjournals

Best Places to Work Honoree: Russ Hadick & Associates Inc.

An employment agency south of Dayton is once again a Best Place to Work in the Dayton region. Russ Hadick & Associates Inc. is the 2021 Best Places to Work winner in the Micro Business category. The Centerville-based executive search firm was most recently a Best Places to Work honoree...
Businessbizjournals

Robert Goode

Vice President and Senior Program Manager at Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam Inc. (LAN) Robert Goode, P.E., joins planning, engineering and program management firm Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam, Inc. (LAN) as vice president and senior program manager. He will be responsible for growing LAN’s business in Austin and central Texas, enhancing the firm’s profile with municipal and local agencies in the region, and serving as an advisor for municipal transportation projects nationwide. Goode is a veteran executive with 37 years of city, county, and private sector experience.
Businessbizjournals

Hannah Jacobs

Hannah Jacobs joins Bulfinch’s growing team as an Investment Analyst. Hannah will work closely with Bulfinch’s Investment Team in support of the firm’s vision of acquiring and developing premier life science, medical and industrial properties in Boston’s core markets. Hannah is a recent graduate of Boston College’s Wallace E. Carroll School of Management where she received a B.S. in Management. Prior to Bulfinch, Jacobs served as an Accounting Analyst at BC.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Wikisoft Corp. (OTCQB:WSFT) Announces Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market

SAN FRANSISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Wikisoft Corp. (the 'Company,' 'we,' and 'our') (OTCQB:WSFT) today announced that its common stock has commenced trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market (the 'OTCQB') with the market open on August 17th, 2021, under the symbol 'WSFT'. The Company's Chief Executive...
Saratoga County, NYbizjournals

Cerrone Builders wants to construct a marijuana growing and production plant in Saratoga County

Cerrone Builders wants to construct a $4 million marijuana growing and production plant on a 43-acre property along Route 9 in Moreau. The third-generation home builder is seeking permission from the town to construct a single-story, 30,000-square-foot building at 1588-1590 Route 9, just south of Toadflax Nursery and across the road from Cerrone's corporate offices.
Lawbizjournals

Helen Gilbert

Ms. Gilbert is board certified in Administrative, Water and Utility and Environmental Law and Policy. Her practice focuses primarily on representing private sector businesses, political subdivisions, public interest advocacy groups and Texas state agencies. This unique understanding of her clients’ perspectives gives her the ability to represent their different positions effectively.
Businessbizjournals

After years of bootstrapping, Biller Genie secures $3.5M seed round

Biller Genie, a cloud-based e-invoicing platform for businesses, will scale its operations and accelerate the distribution of new products after closing a $3.5 million seed financing round. The startup's investors include Henry Helgeson, founder and CEO of Boston-based financial tech firm Cayan; Harish Nataraj, managing director at York Capital Management;...
Politicstechwire.net

Departments Recruiting for Expertise in Procurement, Architecture, Security

This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. This story is limited to Techwire Insider members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. State agencies are recruiting for tech expertise in a couple of key areas — security; procurement and contract management; and infrastructure architecture. The Office...
Businessbizjournals

Former Googler's adtech startup Moloco raises $150M at a $1.5B valuation

Moloco Inc., an advertising and marketing startup led by a former Googler, boosted its valuation to $1.5 billion after raising $150 million in its second funding round this year. The eight-year-old Redwood City business first became a unicorn in April after raising a $20 million growth round led by South...
Lamont Smithbizjournals

Lamont Smith

The position is brand new and will help kick off and guide TNC’s conservation work with communities and partners in Milwaukee. Smith’s focus will be on building partnerships with existing environmental organizations in the city, with an eye toward tackling challenges and opportunities related to water quality, urban heat islands, climate resiliency, community engagement, and environmental justice.
Economybizjournals

Jamey Sepulveda

Jamey Sepulveda focuses on public accounting, including individual, corporate, partnership, and non-profit taxation. Her 5 years of corporate management experience have given her unique insights into the challenges business owners face. This has continued to inspire her as she leverages that knowledge to “provide efficient solutions and foster strong client relationships.” She is adept at QuickBooks and enjoys helping clients understand how they can best use the software for their business.
Advocacybizjournals

Menstrual product startup raises another $2M in seed extension

A women-owned maker of organic tampons and pads startup has extended its seed round to raise an additional $2 million. The MassMutual Catalyst Fund and Boston-based The Impact Seat's women-run investment teams led the investment in TOP, The Organic Project, a startup based in Duxbury. Additional investors included Maine Angels, Dirigo Angel Fund, Warfield Capital and nine others.
Advocacybizjournals

Roxanne N. Thorelli

Fredrikson & Byron attorney Roxanne N. Thorelli will be awarded the Volunteer of the Year Award by Volunteer Lawyers Network, Ltd. (VLN) at its Riverfront Celebration event on September 9. VLN will present this award to Thorelli due to her commitment to pro bono, which includes her personal goal of achieving Hennepin County Bar Association’s Centennial Pro Bono Challenge, completing more than 100 hours of pro bono legal service between July 2019 and June 2020.
Visual Artbizjournals

Joe Williams

Joe Williams is a landscape designer who joined Norris Design in 2014. Joe’s work experience focuses on multifamily housing, single family residential design and drone photography. Joe’s current projects include single family developments Easton Park and Homestead at Old Settler’s Park in Austin. He is also working on multifamily developments with Slate, Alliance Residential, Oden Hughes and Embrey.

Comments / 0

Community Policy