People on the Move
Senior Risk Control Consultant at Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. Marsh & McLennan Agency (MMA) Southeast is pleased to announce that Mark Adams has been named Senior Risk Control Consultant. Mr. Adams has over 30 years of experience in insurance, risk management and regulatory compliance. In this role, he will provide strategic consulting in Public & Private Sector Risk Management, Human Resources & Regulatory Compliance. Mr. Adams specializes in Transportation, Healthcare, Workers’ Comp, Construction, and Public Entity.www.bizjournals.com
