People on the Move

Director of Talent Acquisition at ProTech Services Group Inc. Approaching 26 years at ProTech Services Group, Inc., Stephen Willett is has been promoted from Account Manager to Director of Talent Acquisition. Willett is more than up for the task with a demonstrated history of excellent management and interpersonal skills. In his new position, Willett will oversee the account management for the department. ProTech Services Group, Inc. is an information technology and talent acquisition services company headquartered in Memphis, TN.