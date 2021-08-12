Brian Raybourne

Kristin has been named President of The Leader's Edge - a firm dedicated to the advancement of executive and high-potential leaders. Kristin will be responsible for expanding the firm’s leadership development offerings and utilizing her extensive background in HR to innovate talent solutions to address client needs. She will also engage in executive coaching and program facilitation for the firm. Kristin previously held several senior leadership roles in talent management at Vanguard and most recently served as the organization's Head of Professional Development.