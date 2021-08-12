Brian Raybourne
Brian Raybourne has been appointed senior director of strategic partnerships at AngelEye Health where he is responsible for building relationships with health systems and integrated delivery networks and communicating the value the company’s TeleEngagement solutions bring to facilities. He also cultivates business alliance opportunities to strengthen the AngelEye portfolio. He previously held strategy and business development positions at Results Physiotherapy and AmeriVet Veterinary Partners.www.bizjournals.com
