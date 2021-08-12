Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia Beach, VA

City Council Selects Holcomb to Represent the Kempsville District

Posted by 
Virginia Beach, Virginia
Virginia Beach, Virginia
 5 days ago

Rocky Holcomb, chief deputy in the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office, has been selected to fill the unexpired term for the Kempsville District until a special election can be scheduled. Holcomb has been with the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office since 1991 and currently oversees administrative operations. He is a former Marine and former delegate in the General Assembly of Virginia, representing the 85th House District. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Organizational Leadership and Management from Regent University.

Holcomb will take his seat at the dais beginning Tuesday, August 17. He was selected following a process that asked interested individuals to apply to fill the vacant seat. From the initial group of applications, City Council identified a group of nine applicants to consider. After hearing from each candidate during a the August 10 Council meeting, the Council selected three candidates to advance as finalists. On August 12, Council received public comments about each candidate before deliberating to make their decision.

Comments / 0

Virginia Beach, Virginia

Virginia Beach, Virginia

112
Followers
290
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Virginia Beach is an independent city located on the southeastern coast of the Commonwealth of Virginia in the United States. As of the 2010 census, the population was 437,994; Located on the Atlantic Ocean at the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay, Virginia Beach is included in the Hampton Roads metropolitan area. This area, known as "America's First Region", also includes the independent cities of Chesapeake, Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Suffolk, as well as other smaller cities, counties, and towns of Hampton Roads.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Virginia Beach, VA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Marine#The General Assembly#Regent University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Tropical storm drenching earthquake-stricken Haiti

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — Tropical Storm Grace swept over Haiti with drenching rains just two days after a powerful earthquake battered the impoverished Caribbean nation, adding to the misery of thousands who lost loved ones, suffered injuries or found themselves homeless and forcing overwhelmed hospitals and rescuers to act quickly.
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

Texas requests five mortuary trailers during Covid-19 surge

(CNN) — Five mortuary trailers have been requested by the health services department in Texas, which is seeing a surge in Covid-19 cases and, along with Florida, leads the nation in pediatric hospitalizations. The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) submitted a request for the trailers following a review...

Comments / 0

Community Policy