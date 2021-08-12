City Council Selects Holcomb to Represent the Kempsville District
Rocky Holcomb, chief deputy in the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office, has been selected to fill the unexpired term for the Kempsville District until a special election can be scheduled. Holcomb has been with the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office since 1991 and currently oversees administrative operations. He is a former Marine and former delegate in the General Assembly of Virginia, representing the 85th House District. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Organizational Leadership and Management from Regent University.
Holcomb will take his seat at the dais beginning Tuesday, August 17. He was selected following a process that asked interested individuals to apply to fill the vacant seat. From the initial group of applications, City Council identified a group of nine applicants to consider. After hearing from each candidate during a the August 10 Council meeting, the Council selected three candidates to advance as finalists. On August 12, Council received public comments about each candidate before deliberating to make their decision.
