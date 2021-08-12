Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Viant Technology Revenue Jumps in 2Q

By Kevin Costelloe
Orange County Business Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAd tech company Viant Technology Inc. of Irvine reported second-quarter revenue of $50.4 million, easily beating analyst estimates, while the net loss for the period was $18.1 million. Reporting earnings just six months after going public, the company said revenue for the three months ended June 30 was up 66%...

www.ocbj.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Viant Technology Inc#The Business Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $184.73 Million

Analysts expect Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to announce $184.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $185.00 million and the lowest is $184.50 million. Commvault Systems posted sales of $171.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.900-$1.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $290 million-$320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $302.82 million.
Financial Reportscdcgamingreports.com

Golden Nugget Online Gaming revenue increases in 2Q report

As Golden Nugget Online Gaming awaits approval of a definitive agreement to be acquired by DraftKings, shareholders might appreciate the gaming operator’s second quarter results. Issued Monday, the quarterly report stated revenue of $31.7 million, a 27.7% increase over the $24.8 million generated in 2020’s second quarter. Revenue for the...
Financial ReportsOrange County Business Journal

Allied Esports 2Q Revenue Rises

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. in Irvine said today that revenue rose by $800,000 in the second quarter and that the company may explore opportunities in online entertainment and “real money gaming.”. Revenue of $824,609 in the three-month period ended June 30 was 33% above the amount in the same period...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $88 million-$92 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.44 million.Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.890-$0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $430 million-$440 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $433.49 million.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.020-$3.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $406 million-$407.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.40 million.Qualys also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.780-$0.800 EPS.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

$82.30 Million in Sales Expected for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to post $82.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.29 million to $82.30 million. CECO Environmental posted sales of $77.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) to announce $128.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for BRP Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $126.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $133.84 million. BRP Group reported sales of $65.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.000-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -. A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWX. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally,Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Gas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.25.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

McAfee Corp. Announces None Dividend of $4.50 (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Shares of NASDAQ MCFE opened at $26.39 on Friday. McAfee has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $32.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion and a PE ratio of -77.62. McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE)...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.96 Million

Analysts expect UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) to post sales of $47.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for UpHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.42 million to $48.50 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.450-$0.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $420 million-$423 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $418.53 million.BlackLine also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.110-$0.130 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.200-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.50 million-$91 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.52 million.Appian also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.680-$-0.650 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.570-$9.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.72 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.70 billion.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.870-$0.910 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $920 million-$940 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $910.72 million.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.550-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.250-$8.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.64 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion.EPAM Systems also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $2.150-$2.220 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.430-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-$530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $537.21 million.Progyny also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.030-$0.070 EPS.
Financial ReportsMiddletown Press

Viant: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) _ Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.7 million in its second quarter. The Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 6 cents per share. The advertising software company...

Comments / 0

Community Policy