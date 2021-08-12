Metal Exchange

WPM has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$72.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$70.80.