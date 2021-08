Dennis Mitchell has dedicated his life to the values of access and excellence. He also knows how to get things done. Under his leadership, Columbia’s College of Dental Medicine has increased its share of historically marginalized students by a factor of seven. As a Vice Provost, he has helped steward a transformative investment of more than $185 million for faculty diversity and advancement efforts. His latest move puts him at the head of University Life, working to deepen and expand its programs and initiatives in service of enhancing the student experience by engaging with them on the issues that matter most.