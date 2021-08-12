Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

TraknProtect Appoints Chris Wieland to Board of Advisors

Hotel Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago, Illinois – August 12, 2021 – TraknProtect, a pioneer of location-based technology purpose-built for the hotel industry and a leading employee safety button provider for several major hotel brands, announces the appointment of Chris Wieland to the company’s Board of Advisors. In his role, he will provide his technical and industry expertise with the executive management team, aiding in the development and implementation of new offerings and market initiatives as the company continues to expand globally.

www.hotel-online.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Networking#Traknprotect#Tantus Networks#Cloud5 Communications#Cto
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Presidential ElectionStreetInsider.com

Relay Strengthens Executive Team with Cybersecurity Leader Chris Blask as VP of Strategy, Vadim Kositsky as VP of Artificial Intelligence and Data Science

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2021) - Relay Medical Corp. (CSE: RELA) (OTCQB: RYMDF) (FSE: EIY2) ("Relay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the strategic appointments of Mr. Chris Blask to the position of Vice President of Strategy, and Mr. Vadim Kositsky to Vice President of Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, strengthening the technical and executive leadership of the Company.
Businesssgbonline.com

Under Armour Appoints Board Member

Under Armour, Inc. announced that David Gibbs had been appointed to its Board of Directors effective September 1, 2021. Gibbs is the chief executive officer of Yum! Brands Inc., the parent of KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill restaurants. “We are thrilled to welcome David to...
Businessaithority.com

Cirrus Announces Appointment of Bruce Schuman To Board Of Directors

Former CFO of Intel Capital joins team to build upon Cirrus’ rapid growth. Cirrus, a provider of cloud-based document management software, has announced the appointment of Bruce Schuman to its board of directors. With nearly 30 years of industry experience in investing and advising venture-backed technology companies, Schuman brings innovative thinking and a successful track record in helping companies grow at scale to deliver shareholder value amidst increased industry demand for Cirrus’ services.
EconomyTravelDailyNews.com

Chatham Lodging enhances Board with appointment of two trustees

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. - Chatham Lodging Trust, a lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels and owns 41 hotels, announced the appointment of Ethel Isaacs Williams and David J. Grissen to the company's board of trustees, effective immediately. Both Williams and Grissen will serve as independent directors. These new additions will further strengthen the leadership expertise, skillsets and diversity represented on the company’s board of trustees as the company strives to create value for all stakeholders.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Wayfair Appoints Jeremy King to Board of Directors

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2021-- Wayfair (NYSE:W), one of the world’s largest destinations for the home, today announced the appointment of Jeremy King to its board of directors. King brings extensive experience leading and building large-scale technology efforts spanning the retail and software industries, including in his current role as Senior Vice President and Head of Engineering at Pinterest.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

OvaryIt Attracts Industry Leaders To Board Of Advisors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OvaryIt Holdings, Inc., a women's telehealth company, announces their advisory board as they continue to expand services to additional states. OvaryIt uses its proprietary rules-based engine with layered machine learning to help patients find the hormonal or non-hormonal contraceptive they're most likely to tolerate.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

AeroVironment, Inc. Appoints Cindy Lewis to Board of Directors

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2021-- AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems, today announced that Cindy Lewis has been appointed to its board of directors effective August 10, 2021. Lewis brings to AeroVironment more than 30 years’ experience in delivering high reliability products and technical solutions to the Aerospace and Defense industry. Since 1998, she has served as the chief executive officer of AirBorn Consolidated Holdings, Inc. where she led the transition of the company from a small connector shop to a middle market electronics company. Concurrently, the company announced that Arnold Fishman has decided to retire from AeroVironment’s Board of Directors and not stand for re-election at the company’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, at which his term will end.
Businesssecuritiesfinancetimes.com

Broadridge appoints Annette Nazareth to board of directors

Broadridge appoints Annette Nazareth to board of directors. Broadridge, a New York-based financial technology company, has hired Annette Nazareth to its board of directors as an independent member. Nazareth is a senior counsel of Davis Polk & Wardwell and, until recently, headed the trading and markets practice in Davis Polk’s...
BusinessKPVI Newschannel 6

uLab Announces Appointment of Three New Board Members

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 /CNW/ -- uLab Systems™, creator of uSmile™ clear aligners and uDesign™ treatment planning software, announced today the appointment of three new members to its Board of Directors: Robin Bienfait, AmirAli Talasaz, and Rita O'Connor. Robin Bienfait, CEO for Emnovate, has more than 30 years...
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

ForgeRock expands board of directors with two new appointments

ForgeRock announced the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors: Rinki Sethi, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) of Twitter and Johanna Flower, former Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of CrowdStrike. Sethi built her career leading and developing innovative online security infrastructure for Fortune 500 companies, including IBM, PG&E,...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Red Violet Appoints Lisa Stanton To Board Of Directors

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Violet, Inc. (RDVT) - Get Report, a leading analytics and information solutions provider, today announced the appointment of Lisa Stanton as an independent director of red violet's Board of Directors, effective immediately. Commenting on the new director appointment, Derek Dubner,...
BusinessMySanAntonio

RelayOne Announces Addition of William Walders to Board of Advisors

Healthcare IT veteran brings technical and industry expertise to the company. RelayOne, a provider of surgical care team coordination solutions, announced today that William Walders, chief information officer and senior vice president of operations at a large health system in Florida, has joined the company’s Board of Advisors. Walders will leverage his technical and operational expertise to provide strategic guidance to the company’s executive team through its next phase of rapid growth as the leader in surgical care team coordination.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Zayo Appoints Mindy Mount to Board of Directors

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2021-- Zayo Group Holdings, a leading global provider of fiber-based communications solutions, announced today that Melinda “Mindy” Mount has joined its Board of Directors, and will serve as Chair of the Audit Committee. Mount, having led large divisions at multiple global media and technology companies, brings a unique and diverse viewpoint to a Board already filled with communications infrastructure veterans.
Businessaithority.com

Shipsy Brings Deb Deep Sengupta As Their Board Advisor

Deep brings more than two decades of technical experience with a specialization in driving enterprise-wide transformations. His onboarding will help the company execute key strategies and business decisions to march ahead with its expansion plans. Shipsy, a leading SaaS-based intelligent supply chain and logistics solutions provider, has announced the onboarding...
Businessaithority.com

Turbopower Announces Appointment of Scott Starrett to Board of Directors

Turbopower, a maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) service provider for gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units and component parts, announced the appointment of Scott Starrett as its newest board member. “We are excited to welcome Scott to our Board of Directors,” said Vlad Miskovic, President of Turbopower. “Scott is an...
BusinessMySanAntonio

ClearGage Strengthens Management Team And Appoints Strategic Board Advisors

Experienced lending industry experts reunite to propel rapid growth of ClearGage. ClearGage, a leader in healthcare payments technology and patient financing, announced today that it has appointed Mikel Sides to its executive leadership team and two additional industry veterans, Chris Forshay and Matthias Blume, to board advisory positions. Mikel Sides...
Businessmartechseries.com

The IMAGINE Group Bolsters Board and Leadership with Key Appointments

Jeff Eccles Appointed Senior Vice President of Technology. The IMAGINE Group, a leading provider of visual communications announced a series of appointments across its Board of Directors and Leadership Team to support its business transformation efforts and accelerate its growth strategy and technological innovation. Marketing Technology News: NEP Launches New...

Comments / 0

Community Policy