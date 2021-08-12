TraknProtect Appoints Chris Wieland to Board of Advisors

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2021-- AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems, today announced that Cindy Lewis has been appointed to its board of directors effective August 10, 2021. Lewis brings to AeroVironment more than 30 years’ experience in delivering high reliability products and technical solutions to the Aerospace and Defense industry. Since 1998, she has served as the chief executive officer of AirBorn Consolidated Holdings, Inc. where she led the transition of the company from a small connector shop to a middle market electronics company. Concurrently, the company announced that Arnold Fishman has decided to retire from AeroVironment’s Board of Directors and not stand for re-election at the company’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, at which his term will end.