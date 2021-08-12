TraknProtect Appoints Chris Wieland to Board of Advisors
Chicago, Illinois – August 12, 2021 – TraknProtect, a pioneer of location-based technology purpose-built for the hotel industry and a leading employee safety button provider for several major hotel brands, announces the appointment of Chris Wieland to the company’s Board of Advisors. In his role, he will provide his technical and industry expertise with the executive management team, aiding in the development and implementation of new offerings and market initiatives as the company continues to expand globally.www.hotel-online.com
