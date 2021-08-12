Cancel
MacArthur Place Hotel & Spa Appoints Milan Drager as New General Manager

 5 days ago

SONOMA, CA – August 12, 2021 – Lat33 Capital, formerly known as IMH Financial Corporation, and Urgo Hotels & Resorts announce the appointment of General Manager Milan Drager to Sonoma’s iconic MacArthur Place Hotel & Spa. With a career bolstered by two decades of experience inclusive of Forbes Five Star and AAA Five Diamond properties, Drager aims to draw upon his unique and extensive hospitality expertise to guide MacArthur Place forward following its recent $25 million renovation.

