Searching for a school and community he comfortably could call home took Ron Oloffson a little bit of time. After a few brief stints at Illinois high schools La Harpe, Flanagan, Tonica and Byron, and a call with his wife, Kathy, from a Wrigley Field payphone in 1986, Oloffson found a home that eventually allowed him to raise three successful children, win about 500 games as a hall-of-fame high school basketball coach and serve generations of families as a teacher and principal.