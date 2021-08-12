Cancel
Diego Oviedo Appointed General Manager for Botánika Osa Peninsula, Curio Collection By Hilton, Opening in 2022

Hotel Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePUERTO JIMÉNEZ, COSTA RICA – August 12, 2021 – Diego Oviedo has been appointed general manager of Costa Rica’s newest resort, Botánika Osa Peninsula, Curio Collection by Hilton. Oviedo, a dedicated hospitality professional with a passion for his local community, will be instrumental in the resort’s highly anticipated early 2022 opening. Located in “the most biologically intense place on Earth” (source: National Geographic), Botánika is set to become one of Costa Rica’s most desired resort experiences.

www.hotel-online.com

