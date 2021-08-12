Diego Oviedo Appointed General Manager for Botánika Osa Peninsula, Curio Collection By Hilton, Opening in 2022

The W Atlanta Midtown Hotel is in the midst of a change of ownership and rebranding, as indicated by the hotel’s recently launched new website and a hotel representative. The Hotel Midtown, as the hotel will now be known, will be part of the Hilton Curio Collection, which includes 91 uniquely branded hotels all under the ownership and management of Hilton. The Hotel has already launched its new website, and according to a hotel representative, will fully transition into the new brand and ownership over the next two months. The hotel’s new website features photos of the existing lobby and amenities, indicating the new brand plans to keep the hotel’s existing aesthetic and clientele.