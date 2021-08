The date for the upcoming Diablo II Resurrected Beta may have been leaked via the official Microsoft Store. Last month, Blizzard announced that the next beta for the highly anticipated remaster will launch later this month. “In August, players will be able to experience these latest changes first-hand! For a limited time, the gates of hell are reopening, allowing players who pre-ordered Diablo II: Resurrected to enter Sanctuary in the early access beta,” Blizzard wrote in a blog post. “Shortly after that, all players (on PC, Xbox and PlayStation) will also have the chance to confront the demons of the Burning Hells in the open beta.”