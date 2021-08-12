Soccer Adds Cesar De Alba to Coaching Staff
SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Allan Hancock College head soccer coach, Billy Vinnedge, has announced a new addition to the Bulldogs coaching staff. Cesar De Alba, an Arroyo Grande alum, will serve as an assistant coach for the program this season. While De Alba will serve as an assistant for both the men's and women's programs, he will the majority of his time focusing on player training and development for the women's team.athletics.hancockcollege.edu
