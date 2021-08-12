Cancel
Mountain View, AR

Mountains, Music, and Motorcycles is coming to Mountain View August 20th-21st

By KFFB 106.1 FM
kffb.com
 5 days ago

The 17th annual Mountains, Music, and Motorcycles is being held August 20-21 in Mountain View, AR. The festival, largely centered on downtown, brings bike enthusiasts together for a family-friendly event that includes vendors and entertainment. This year has continued to present us with special challenges to how the event is organized, same as last year. However, we are excited to still be able to continue this event for our community.

www.kffb.com

