Watch the New Trailer for the St. Vincent and Carrie Brownstein Movie “The Nowhere Inn”

It’s the dream collaboration we never knew we needed: St. Vincent (Annie Clark), Carrie Brownstein, and Dakota Johnson are all starring in a movie together, and they are playing themselves. No, the movie isn’t a documentary, though it has elements of nonfiction, and the setting is a mind-bending metaverse where none of these iconic women are who they seem. Sound intriguing? Well, The Nowhere Inn is promising to be one of the strangest movies of the year, casting Brownstein, Clark, and Johnson in an eerie light.