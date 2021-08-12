Watch the New Trailer for the St. Vincent and Carrie Brownstein Movie “The Nowhere Inn”
A new trailer for The Nowhere Inn has been shared. Part mocumentary, part concert film, it stars St. Vincent (aka Annie Clark) and Carrie Brownstein of Sleater-Kinney as versions of themselves, as Brownstein attempts to make a St. Vincent tour documentary until things go off the rails. Clark and Brownstein co-wrote the film together, which was directed by Bill Benz and premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. The Nowhere Inn is due out in theaters and on demand via IFC Films on September 17. Watch the trailer below.www.undertheradarmag.com
