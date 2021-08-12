Hey Daily Paper……To Vote in the City of Knoxville Elections

So, Knoxville’s Daily Paper reports that to vote in the current City of Knoxville Primary election, any Knox County resident needed to register by Monday, Aug. 2. What happened to research? To vote in the City of Knoxville Primary election, you must be a resident or property owner in the geographic boundaries of the City of Knoxville . If you have any questions or would like to verify MY information, check out the Election Commission for Knox County and the City of Knoxville, here.