People on the Move

Cover picture for the articleSenior Vice President Operations at Community Reinvestment Fund, USA. Community Reinvestment Fund, USA (CRF), a national, non-profit Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) with a mission to improve lives and strengthen communities through innovative financial solutions, has named Mac McNeil Senior Vice President of Operations. McNeil is a longtime banking industry executive with a strong background in process improvement, compliance, risk, and management. Previously, McNeil was VP of Operations for Synchrony.  

Businesswashingtonexec.com

Amanda Brownfield to Lead Applied Insight as CEO

Private equity firm The Acacia Group has announced corporate leadership transitions designed to fuel the growth of Applied Insight, an Acacia company and cloud technology provider serving the U.S. government. Amanda Brownfield, an experienced leader in the federal technology sector, has been appointed CEO of Applied Insight. Dede Dascalu, former...
Businessbizjournals

John Arapidis

President and CEO at Kirby - Smith Machinery, Inc. Kirby-Smith Machinery, Inc., a leading distributor of heavy equipment and cranes in the central United States, has announced that John Arapidis has been named President and CEO. Ed Kirby, the company’s co-founder, President and CEO of nearly 40 years will step back from his current position and will serve as Chairman of the Board.
Saint Louis, MObizjournals

St. Louis law firm provides multi-dimensional perspective in the innovation ecosystem

Assisting entrepreneurs and the early stage investors who back them give our venture capital practice a multi-dimensional perspective of startup and mature business venture capital financing. We share our clients’ passion and commitment to pursuing the next great idea and we aim to help them overcome challenges as they turn their innovation into a viable and successful business.
Businessbizjournals

Market research firm Mintel appoints new SVP of consulting for the Americas

Mintel has appointed Marie Becker as senior vice president, head of consulting for the Americas. Becker joins the market research firm from insights and strategy consultancy Ignite 360, where she was senior vice president. She previously spent 13 years at Wells Fargo, holding roles in consumer insights and strategy as...
Businessbizjournals

Independent Health shuts down another subsidiary company

For the second time in a year, Independent Health has shut down a for-profit subsidiary business. The Amherst-based health plan, the second largest commercial insurer in the region, on June 30 closed DxID LLC, a subsidiary established in 2011 to help companies manage Medicare Advantage plans for their employee members.
Businessbizjournals

Best Places to Work Honoree: Russ Hadick & Associates Inc.

An employment agency south of Dayton is once again a Best Place to Work in the Dayton region. Russ Hadick & Associates Inc. is the 2021 Best Places to Work winner in the Micro Business category. The Centerville-based executive search firm was most recently a Best Places to Work honoree...
Businessbizjournals

Best Places to Work Honoree: The Ohlmann Group

A marketing agency in downtown Dayton has earned its sixth consecutive title as a Best Place to Work. The Ohlmann Group Inc. in Dayton is a 2021 Best Places to Work honoree in the Micro Business category. The company says it's the "uncompromising value that we place on cultivating authentic...
Businessbizjournals

Leadership shifts at longtime Philadelphia ad agency as co-founder sells ownership shares

Leadership is shifting at Philadelphia advertising agency LevLane, the creative force behind popular campaigns like Center City District’s winter #takeoutphilly initiative that encouraged ordering to-go food from restaurants in the depths of the pandemic. The firm’s co-founder Bruce Lev has purchased the ownership shares of fellow co-founder David Lane, making...
Businessbizjournals

After years of bootstrapping, Biller Genie secures $3.5M seed round

Biller Genie, a cloud-based e-invoicing platform for businesses, will scale its operations and accelerate the distribution of new products after closing a $3.5 million seed financing round. The startup's investors include Henry Helgeson, founder and CEO of Boston-based financial tech firm Cayan; Harish Nataraj, managing director at York Capital Management;...
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

tZERO CEO Saum Noursalehi Resigns

Saum Noursalehi, the CEO of tZERO, has exited the firm, according to a statement by the company. Noursalehi reportedly has submitted his resignation effective August 13, 2021. Noursalehi will also step down from his role on the Board of Directors. The tZERO Board has selected Alan Konevsky, its Chief Legal...
Businessinsurancebusinessmag.com

CNA taps new SVP for middle market

CNA has announced the appointment of Dieter Korte as senior vice president, middle market. In his new role, Korte will be responsible for the profitability, growth and strategic direction of CNA’s middle market business unit. Korte joined CNA in 2016 after 25 years in the industry. Since joining, he has...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Donna Sims Wilson Appointed To FuelCell Energy's Board Of Directors

37+ Years of Experience as a Leader in investment banking, finance, asset management and business development. Proven track record of executing on business extension and commercialization of new products and ideas. Extensive governance experience, including with the Export Import Bank of the United States and the Fannie Mae Advisory Council.
Austin, TXaithority.com

Riding High Growth, NinjaRMM Hires New Chief Technology Officer And Opens Downtown Austin Headquarters

NinjaRMM is expanding its Texas footprint as the company enters into a new phase of growth. NinjaRMM, a modern remote endpoint monitoring and management platform for managed service providers (MSPs) and IT professionals, announced it has hired Shane Stevens as Chief Technology Officer. Shane is a proven technology leader with decades of channel and IT industry experience that will help accelerate the company’s go-to-market timeline for new products while meeting industry-leading security standards. Shane is based in Houston, Texas.
Businessbizjournals

Stephen Willett

Director of Talent Acquisition at ProTech Services Group Inc. Approaching 26 years at ProTech Services Group, Inc., Stephen Willett is has been promoted from Account Manager to Director of Talent Acquisition. Willett is more than up for the task with a demonstrated history of excellent management and interpersonal skills. In his new position, Willett will oversee the account management for the department. ProTech Services Group, Inc. is an information technology and talent acquisition services company headquartered in Memphis, TN.
Businessbizjournals

Robert Goode

Vice President and Senior Program Manager at Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam Inc. (LAN) Robert Goode, P.E., joins planning, engineering and program management firm Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam, Inc. (LAN) as vice president and senior program manager. He will be responsible for growing LAN’s business in Austin and central Texas, enhancing the firm’s profile with municipal and local agencies in the region, and serving as an advisor for municipal transportation projects nationwide. Goode is a veteran executive with 37 years of city, county, and private sector experience.
Saratoga County, NYbizjournals

Cerrone Builders wants to construct a marijuana growing and production plant in Saratoga County

Cerrone Builders wants to construct a $4 million marijuana growing and production plant on a 43-acre property along Route 9 in Moreau. The third-generation home builder is seeking permission from the town to construct a single-story, 30,000-square-foot building at 1588-1590 Route 9, just south of Toadflax Nursery and across the road from Cerrone's corporate offices.
Businessbizjournals

Hannah Jacobs

Hannah Jacobs joins Bulfinch’s growing team as an Investment Analyst. Hannah will work closely with Bulfinch’s Investment Team in support of the firm’s vision of acquiring and developing premier life science, medical and industrial properties in Boston’s core markets. Hannah is a recent graduate of Boston College’s Wallace E. Carroll School of Management where she received a B.S. in Management. Prior to Bulfinch, Jacobs served as an Accounting Analyst at BC.
TrafficHouston Chronicle

SemiCab, North America's only Collaborative Transportation Platform, announces new advisory board member: Guy Primus

ATLANTA (PRWEB) August 16, 2021. SemiCab today announced the appointment of a new advisory board member, interactive media expert, Guy Primus. Primus brings over 20 years of experience in the areas of product and business development, strategic planning, and negotiation. His passion for leveraging technology to connect people to the things that enhance their lives aligns well with SemiCab’s mission to deliver a Collaborative Transportation Platform that eliminates empty miles, reduces the nation’s carbon footprint, and creates new economic value across the transportation network.
Economybizjournals

Vince Rivers

After having been a member of the board since 2005, Vince Rivers became The Immigrant Learning Center’s (The ILC's) first executive director in July 2021. He oversees The ILC’s day-to-day operations, financial planning and strategic vision. Vince brings more than 20 years of experience in finance and investment management at J O Hambro Capital Management, Fidelity Investments and Wellington Management.

