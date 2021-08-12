People on the Move
Senior Vice President Operations at Community Reinvestment Fund, USA. Community Reinvestment Fund, USA (CRF), a national, non-profit Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) with a mission to improve lives and strengthen communities through innovative financial solutions, has named Mac McNeil Senior Vice President of Operations. McNeil is a longtime banking industry executive with a strong background in process improvement, compliance, risk, and management. Previously, McNeil was VP of Operations for Synchrony.www.bizjournals.com
