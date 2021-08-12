Coffee with a Cop - A Success

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. Join your neighbors and local Sheriff’s Deputies for coffee and conversation while shopping for produce. This event is hosted by the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office and the Southern Humboldt Chamber of Commerce. Coffee and treats will be available for free to the public, courtesy of Local Flavors and Signature Coffee. The mission of Coffee with a Cop is to break down the barriers between deputies and the citizens they serve by removing agendas and allowing opportunities to ask questions, voice concerns, and get to know the deputies in your neighborhood.