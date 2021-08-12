Cancel
​VIDEO: Steve Vanderhoek and Yoann Barelli Hit BC’s Gnarliest Features

By Max Ritter
tetongravity.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s testing your physical endurance on a bike on 100-mile rides, and then there’s testing your mental endurance on a bike when you try hitting the gnarliest features in BC all in one day! Steve Vanderhoek and Yoann Barelli teamed up to check out the “Tour de Gnar” – a collection of the biggest, steepest, scariest hits on the Sea to Sky from Permberton to the North Shore. They woke up at 3:45 a.m. and didn’t stop until it got dark, with hot temps, nasty bugs and all the mental fatigue from processing these wild features adding up to one unreal day on the bike.

