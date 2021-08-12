​VIDEO: Steve Vanderhoek and Yoann Barelli Hit BC’s Gnarliest Features

With the 20th anniversary of Red Bull Rampage just a few short weeks away, we finally got the list for who will be riding this year! The list includes the top 10 from last time, plus five wildcards and five alternates. We're stoked to see some familiar names, as well as two rookies in the mix! As always, the invite-only list was put together by a committee of former competitors, judges, pros, and industry experts based on competition results and video parts. The competition format will remain the same, with an elite group of riders carving their ultimate lines into the side of near-vertical sandstone ridges with the help of their two-person build crews. In advance of the competition, riders and their support crew will spend four days building their lines, followed by a rest day, and then four practice days. All the preparation will end in an epic showdown in the desert, where only one will ride away as the champion of the 2021 Red Bull Rampage.Scroll down to see the full list: