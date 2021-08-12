Lowe's Home Improvement Theft Investigation
On 7-22-21 at approximately 1255 hours, a theft occurred at the Lowe’s Home Improvement located at 4101 East 42nd Street. Investigation revealed that an unknown male subject stole approximately $2,245 worth of merchandise and left the scene in a red van. Anyone who recognizes the suspect shown in the surveillance photos is encouraged to contact Detective H. Hughes at 432-335-3345. If you wish to remain anonymous and seek a reward, you must contact Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #21-9000351.odessapd.com
