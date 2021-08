SUBLETTE COUNTY – Friends of PAC, the local nonprofit that provides support for the Pinedale Aquatic Center, raised over $12,000 in donations for the PAC in July. WyoGives Day, a statewide day of giving that resulted in over $2.2 million donated in the state this year, resulted in a total of $6,897.44 raised for the PAC. That includes donations and corresponding matches by the Hughes Charitable Foundation and Jack and Carole Nunn.