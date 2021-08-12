Cancel
Kenneth Mitchell Hints At Unique Return For ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 4

By Anthony Pascale
trekmovie.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an emotional appearance at Creation’s 55-Year Mission Star Trek convention in Las Vegas, Ken Mitchell indicated he will appear in the next season of Star Trek: Discovery. Ken Mitchell appeared in the first season of Star Trek: Discovery as the Klingon villain Kol, and he came back in season two to play two different Klingons. The actor had a surprising return for season three following being diagnosed with ALS. The new role of the scientist Aurellio was created for him, along with a custom mobile chair prop.

TV Seriestrekmovie.com

All Access Star Trek Boards The Cerritos For Season 2 With The Cast Of ‘Lower Decks’

Tony and Laurie start with the big news about Alex Kurtzman’s extended $160 million 5-year deal at ViacomCBS and what that means for the Star Trek Universe. They discuss the departure of most of the Star Trek movie catalog from Paramount+ and the 2022 launch of Paramount+ in Europe (including Prodigy), check in on which actors have wrapped up their work on Discovery season 4, then quickly go over the Covid precautions being taken at next week’s upcoming 55-Year Mission convention in Las Vegas. For a full preview of the con (including a chat with Chase Masterson) check out the newest episode of the Shuttle Pod.
TV Seriestrekmovie.com

All Access Star Trek Reviews The ‘Lower Decks’ Season 2 Premiere From The Strange Energy Of Las Vegas

Tony and Laurie are recording together for the first time—having finally met in person—in Las Vegas, where they’re joined by friend of TrekMovie Jon Spencer to talk about what’s been happening in the first few days of The 55-Year Mission, formerly known as Star Trek Las Vegas. The trio discusses what they learned about Ken Mitchell’s involvement in Discovery season 4 and David Cronenberg’s reveal that he’s in it too, covers then digs into the latest info drop on the Quentin Tarantino Star Trek movie. After that, they get to the main topic: their review of the season 2 premiere of Lower Decks, “Strange Energies.”
TV SeriesIGN

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2 Review: Episodes 1-5

Star Trek: Lower Decks season two premieres Aug. 12 on Paramount+. Below is a spoiler-free review of the first five episodes. When Star Trek: Lower Decks dropped last year, there was no question that the series was lovingly brought to life by people who know their Trek inside and out. Where it faltered was thinking hyper-fast delivery and overly busy episodes was a fun, sustainable watch. Gratefully, creator Mike McMahan (Solar Opposites) allowed the show to mellow out by the end of its first season, giving us a lot more depth for both the stories and characters who live and work in the bowels of the U.S.S. Cerritos. In season two, Lower Decks continues that balanced groove with even more confidence in mixing comedy with away mission hijinks and character progression.
TV Seriestrekmovie.com

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 4 Not Done Yet: Actress Tara Rosling Recalled To Toronto For More Filming

Season four of Star Trek: Discovery began production last November and it had appeared to be wrapping up this month, but it now looks like the show is going into overtime. The fourth season of Star Trek: Discovery was supposed to be almost complete, with pickup and location shots still happening in Toronto but much of the main cast (including Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, and David Ajala) already wrapped for the season. Last week executive producer and co-showrunner Michelle Paradise – as she prepared to head from Los Angeles to Toronto – said the show was headed into the “last few weeks of filming.”
TV SeriesDen of Geek

Which Star Trek: Voyager Characters Are Returning For Prodigy?

The Star Trek universe is alive with possibility, as it moves forward with several new Paramount+ TV series in the coming years. However, it is not forgetting the franchise’s 55-year history in the effort. Its new series are very much grounded in characters, settings, and themes Trekkies have long-loved. This includes Star Trek: Prodigy, the upcoming animated TV series created by The LEGO Movie‘s Kevin and Dan Hageman. The Nickelodeon-produced TV show will see Kate Mulgrew reprise the role of Captain Kathryn Janeway—kind of. Who else from the Star Trek: Voyager cast will be reuniting with Mulgrew? Here’s what we know so far…
TV & VideosCollider

‘Star Trek: Discovery’s First Three Seasons Getting Blu-ray Box Set With Over Eight Hours of Special Features

Good news, Star Trek fans: the first three seasons of Star Trek: Discovery will soon be available on Blu-ray and DVD. Not only will you get all 42 episodes from the first three seasons, but the box set will come with eight hours of special features, extended scenes, deleted scenes, cast and crew interviews, and even a fun gag reel. It's everything a fan could want, and more.
MoviesStarTrek.com

Prop Store Announces Star Trek: Discovery Auction

Star Trek fans, rejoice! Prop Store, the world’s leading auction house of original movie props, costumes, and memorabilia – in association with ViacomCBS Consumer Products – announced today the first-ever online auction to feature original costumes, props, art, and more from seasons one and two of Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Short Treks.
Video Gamesflickeringmyth.com

Star Trek Online’s latest season is now on consoles

House United, the newest season for the free-to-play MMORPG Star Trek Online, is now available for free to ship captains on Xbox and Playstation consoles. This new season brings the long awaited finale to the Klingon Civil War and features some of the most epic Klingon warriors out there, as well as new patrols and more.
Video Gamestotalgamingnetwork.com

Unite the Klingon Houses Today in Star Trek Online

It’s August, the sun is setting on Risa, people all over the galaxy are returning from vacation. What better time than now for all out Klingon War? Over the past year, Star Trek Online has been doing a deep dive into our Klingon experience. In addition to updating and modernizing the starting Klingon experience, we’ve told a year-long storyline of a mad emperor, warring factions, a splintered empire, and lots and lots of Bat’leth on Bat’leth action. And now it’s time for the finale. Starting today, captains on Xbox can experience the epic finale, House United.
TV SeriesStarTrek.com

Go Inside the Star Trek: Lower Decks Season Two Premiere

The crew of the Cerritos took center stage at yesterday’s season two premiere screening of Star Trek: Lower Decks! Cast and crew safely gathered to celebrate the new season with a block party and the official premiere of the first two episodes of season two. Attendees were in for a Trek treat that celebrated the Star Trek universe's first animated comedy series and its triumphant return to our hearts and screens.

