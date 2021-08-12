Kenneth Mitchell Hints At Unique Return For ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 4
In an emotional appearance at Creation’s 55-Year Mission Star Trek convention in Las Vegas, Ken Mitchell indicated he will appear in the next season of Star Trek: Discovery. Ken Mitchell appeared in the first season of Star Trek: Discovery as the Klingon villain Kol, and he came back in season two to play two different Klingons. The actor had a surprising return for season three following being diagnosed with ALS. The new role of the scientist Aurellio was created for him, along with a custom mobile chair prop.trekmovie.com
