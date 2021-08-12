Kenneth Mitchell Hints At Unique Return For ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 4

Star Trek: Lower Decks season two premieres Aug. 12 on Paramount+. Below is a spoiler-free review of the first five episodes. When Star Trek: Lower Decks dropped last year, there was no question that the series was lovingly brought to life by people who know their Trek inside and out. Where it faltered was thinking hyper-fast delivery and overly busy episodes was a fun, sustainable watch. Gratefully, creator Mike McMahan (Solar Opposites) allowed the show to mellow out by the end of its first season, giving us a lot more depth for both the stories and characters who live and work in the bowels of the U.S.S. Cerritos. In season two, Lower Decks continues that balanced groove with even more confidence in mixing comedy with away mission hijinks and character progression.