Restorative justice center expands to meet demand
The Williston Community Justice Center has restructured to expand its volunteer base and meet its rising caseload. In recent weeks, the restorative justice organization, which adjudicates criminal cases from Williston and five surrounding towns, has empaneled a new Executive Board, nearly doubled its volunteer capacity and rewritten its mission and core values. The Williston Selectboard unanimously approved the changes at its July 27 meeting.www.willistonobserver.com
