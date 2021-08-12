Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Williston, VT

Restorative justice center expands to meet demand

willistonobserver.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Williston Community Justice Center has restructured to expand its volunteer base and meet its rising caseload. In recent weeks, the restorative justice organization, which adjudicates criminal cases from Williston and five surrounding towns, has empaneled a new Executive Board, nearly doubled its volunteer capacity and rewritten its mission and core values. The Williston Selectboard unanimously approved the changes at its July 27 meeting.

www.willistonobserver.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, VT
Local
Vermont Society
Local
Vermont Government
Williston, VT
Government
City
Williston, VT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Foley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restorative Justice#Volunteers#The Williston Selectboard#The New Executive Board#Williston Central School#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Tropical storm drenching earthquake-stricken Haiti

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — Tropical Storm Grace swept over Haiti with drenching rains just two days after a powerful earthquake battered the impoverished Caribbean nation, adding to the misery of thousands who lost loved ones, suffered injuries or found themselves homeless and forcing overwhelmed hospitals and rescuers to act quickly.
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

Texas requests five mortuary trailers during Covid-19 surge

(CNN) — Five mortuary trailers have been requested by the health services department in Texas, which is seeing a surge in Covid-19 cases and, along with Florida, leads the nation in pediatric hospitalizations. The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) submitted a request for the trailers following a review...

Comments / 0

Community Policy