Everyone in L.A. right now is melting and the only way to deal with it is to plunge into something cold as soon as physically possible. So Angelenos, you have a few options you can either submerge yourself in an icy michelada , a glorious frozen dessert or seek out anything that vaguely resembles a pool . Of course, hidden swimming spots and waterfalls involve arduous treks in the blazing sun. If you can’t even fathom that right now, here are the designated swim beaches (meaning they have restroom facilities, lifeguards, and use chlorinators) in L.A. that are easy to get to.