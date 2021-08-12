1 Hotel Hanalei Bay Set to Open Spring 2022
NEW YORK – August 12, 2021 – 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay is now accepting reservations in anticipation of the wellness sanctuary's debut in the spring of 2022. Beautifully intertwined with the sparkling waters, moss-covered cliffs, and lush tropical flora of Kauai, the flagship property of 1 Hotels and Resorts, is more than a wellness retreat — it's a harmonious extension of the natural world. 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay is the quintessential venue for true wanderlusters, future newlyweds, and business groups to indulge in the unsurpassed beauty of Kauai, "the garden island," and surrender to the physical, mental, and spiritual serenity it has to offer.
