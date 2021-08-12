Cancel
Irving, TX

City Of Irving Now Accepting Board, Committee And Commission Applications

By IrvingWeekly Staff
irvingweekly.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResidents interested in serving on a board, committee or commission are welcome to apply at CityofIrving.org/Board-Application. * Qualified applicants must be a resident of the City of Irving and be a registered voter in the city for at least one year immediately prior to the date of their appointment, unless otherwise noted. Deadline to apply for November board appointments is Thursday, Sept. 23. For more information, call (972) 721-2493.

www.irvingweekly.com

