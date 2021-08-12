City Of Irving Now Accepting Board, Committee And Commission Applications

Residents interested in serving on a board, committee or commission are welcome to apply at CityofIrving.org/Board-Application. * Qualified applicants must be a resident of the City of Irving and be a registered voter in the city for at least one year immediately prior to the date of their appointment, unless otherwise noted. Deadline to apply for November board appointments is Thursday, Sept. 23. For more information, call (972) 721-2493.