Major Breakthrough: Senate Democrats Pass Historic Resolution Creating a Pathway to Citizenship for Millions of Immigrant Essential Workers

vdlf.org
 5 days ago

Voces de la Frontera Applauds Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Senate Democrats for Supporting Biden’s Budget Resolution; Urges House Democrats to Pass It Later This Month. (MILWAUKEE, WI) – Early Wednesday morning, Senate Democrats passed a historic $3.5 trillion budget resolution that invests over $100 billion in creating a pathway to citizenship for millions of undocumented youth, TPS holders, essential workers and families. This resolution is the first step towards winning citizenship for millions and now moves onto Congress, where they will take up the resolution later this month.

