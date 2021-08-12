Cancel
Sonoma County, CA

Request for Proposal: COVID-19 Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG-CV) funds for Rapid Rehousing (RRH) and Emergency Shelter (ES) projects

 5 days ago

The Sonoma County Community Development Commission (SCCDC) is pleased to invite you to respond to a Request for Proposals (RFP) for applicants interested in receiving additional Emergency Solutions Grants-Coronavirus (ESG-CV) funds for Rapid Re-Housing (RRH) and Emergency Shelter (ES) projects in Sonoma County. ESG-CV funds can only be used “to...

