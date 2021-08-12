Alert and warning exercise on Aug. 17 for select Santa Rosa neighborhoods and NOAA Weather Radio owners countywide
The County of Sonoma, City of Santa Rosa, and the National Weather Service Bay Area will conduct an emergency alert and warning exercise composed of two individual tests on Aug. 17. The effort includes a countywide test of the NOAA Weather Radio warning alarm system as well as a targeted text message, email and/or phone call alert test to select subscribers of SoCoAlert. Please note: If an extreme weather event is forecast, the test alert and warning exercise will be canceled.sonomacounty.ca.gov
Comments / 0