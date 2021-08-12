Disney Beats Expectations With Revenue of $17 Billion

As the so-called delta variant of COVID-19 throws a wrench into moviegoing and live events, The Walt Disney Co. nonetheless beat Wall Street estimates Thursday, reporting revenue of $17 billion. The market consensus had been for revenues of $16.8 billion. Earnings per share were $0.80, blowing past the estimate of $0.55. Disney’s stock was up more than 10 percent in after-market trading. Disney CFO Christine McCarthy said the company would forgo a dividend for the first half of 2021. “We don’t anticipate declaring a dividend or repurchasing shares until we return to a more normalized operating environment,” McCarthy said. The company also gave...