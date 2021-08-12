Disney Beats Expectations With Revenue of $17 Billion
Walt Disney Co. beat Wall Street estimates on earnings and revenue for the third quarter, while subscribers to its Disney Plus streaming service topped more than 116 million. The Burbank entertainment and media giant reported on Thursday an adjusted net income of $1.7 billion (80 cents a share) for the quarter ending July 3, compared with adjusted net income of $508 million (8 cents) in the same period a year earlier. Revenue increased 45% to $17 billion.labusinessjournal.com
