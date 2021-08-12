Cancel
Darien, CT

Letter: Supporting Brown, Wurm for Board of Ed seats

Stamford Advocate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI'm voting for Dave Brown and Tara Wurm for BOE this fall as they will represent our entire community, including the best interest of our children. This past fall many parents spoke up with concerns on how the schools were opened. It is our duty and privilege as citizens to question our elected officials. I shared the personal impacts quarantine had on our family. When I shared my concerns with Dave, he really listened to my concerns. As an attorney and father of four, I know he understood how hard quarantine was on our family. We were so thankful that our eldest was physically in the classroom and this illustrates one reason why we live in Darien.

