Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Annapolis, MD

Annapolis Man Receives 20 Year Prison Sentence For Fatal Drug Driving Accident

Posted by 
Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SxStD_0bQ9x1pr00

Carl Behler, 69, of Annapolis was sentenced to 20 years of active incarceration and five years of supervised probation in the fatal bicycling collision that killed Arthur Carter Jr., left Jeffrey Adler with life-threatening injuries and injured Kathleen Hayes, Nigel Samaroo, Christopher Bradshaw, Joseph Hikel and Jonathon Korin.

Behler entered a guilty plea to vehicular manslaughter, causing life threatening injuries while impaired by a controlled dangerous substance and driving while impaired by a controlled dangerous substance on August 6, 2021.

On March 8, 2020, Anne Arundel County police officers responded to East College Parkway in Annapolis for the report of a crash involving a 2015 GMC Yukon and multiple bicyclists. Upon arrival, police officers learned that the defendant was driving eastbound on East College Parkway and seven cyclists, who were riding in the correct direction, were heading westbound and in a single file on the shoulder line of East College Parkway. While operating the vehicle, the defendant who was later identified as Carl Behler, passed out, crossed the centerline and struck the first two cyclists. Arthur Carter, Jr. was killed on impact and Jeffrey Adler suffered life threatening injuries and was airlifted to University of Maryland R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center. The five remaining cyclists suffered minor physical injuries.


During their investigation, police learned that prior to the collision the defendant had been on a two-day cocaine binge when he decided to take Xanax in order to bring him down from the cocaine. After taking the Xanax, the defendant decided to drive to a nearby grocery store and, after leaving the store, was feeling tired and began nodding off behind the wheel.


After the collision, the defendant made multiple statements that he woke up after hitting something. He stated that he had not slept in 24 hours, had been working all night and had taken Tylenol PM. Because of the life-threatening injuries, Maryland State Police obtained a mandatory blood test from Behler which showed that he had cocaine, alprazolam and a cocaine metabolite in his system.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Report Annapolis

Report Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
21K+
Followers
1K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for accurate, responsible and meaningful coverage of news stories within Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

 http://www.reportannapolis.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Annapolis, MD
County
Anne Arundel County, MD
Anne Arundel County, MD
Crime & Safety
Annapolis, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Driving#Bicycling#Maryland State Police#Annapolis Man Receives#East College Parkway#Gmc Yukon#University Of Maryland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
Related
Maryland StatePosted by
Report Annapolis

Maryland State Police Arrest Suspect Wanted In Princess Anne Stabbing

Maryland State Police today arrested the suspect wanted in connection with the stabbing of a woman early yesterday morning in Princess Anne. The suspect is identified as Harold Levin Cropper, 63, of Somerset County. After consultation with the Somerset County State’s Attorney’s Office, Maryland State Police investigators from the Criminal Enforcement Division Eastern Region obtained an arrest warrant charging Cropper with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, possession of a dangerous deadly weapon and violation of a protective order. He was arrested without incident today in an abandoned residence in the 30000 block of Antioch Avenue in Princess Anne, Maryland. He was transported to the Princess Anne Barrack for processing.
Maryland StatePosted by
Report Annapolis

Maryland State Police Arrest Man On Assault, Gun Charges In Wicomico County

Maryland State Police arrested and charged a man today with assault and weapon charges involving juvenile victims last month in Wicomico County. The suspect, Cameron Joseph Calvert, 33, of Salisbury, Maryland, is charged with first- and second-degree assault, the use of a firearm in a felony, illegal possession of a handgun, illegal possession of a handgun in a vehicle and reckless endangerment. Calvert is being held without bond at the Wicomico County Detention Center.
Anne Arundel County, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Police Identify Man Killed During Apparent Stabbing in Severn as Eddie Dawson Jr., 35

The Anne Arundel County Police Department has identified the victim of an apparent fatal stabbing in Severn as a 35 year old Odenton man. On Saturday August 28, 2021 at approximately 2:30 A.M., the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to the 7000 block of Periwinkle Way for a domestic dispute. Near the area, a male was found lying in the roadway unresponsive suffering from apparent trauma. The male was pronounced deceased by members of the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.
Virginia StatePosted by
Report Annapolis

Virginia Man Sentenced for Role in Colonial Heights Armed Robbery

A Norfolk man was sentenced today to over 14.5 years in prison for his role in a violent armed robbery of a Sprint Store in Colonial Heights. According to court records and evidence presented at trial, on the afternoon of January 7, 2019, Ronnell Kareen Levon Johnson, 28, and his co-conspirator, Tajh Rodgers, 32, of Norfolk, traveled from the Norfolk area to Colonial Heights to commit an armed robbery of a Sprint Store. During the robbery, Rodgers brandished a loaded .40 caliber Ruger semi-automatic pistol and forced two employees into a back room of the store, where he let Johnson in through the back entrance. Johnson entered the store and started gathering Sprint Store merchandise into a bag.
Pasadena, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Two Pasadena Men Arrested For Drug Possession Following Glen Burnie Traffic Stop

Two men from Pasadena were arrested and charged with a CDS violation by Anne Arundel County Police Officers during a traffic stop in Glen Burnie. On August 19, 2021, at approximately 9:55 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop of a gray Ford Fusion at Crainmont Drive and Donna Court in Glen Burnie. Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer noticed the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and observed suspected marijuana flakes and residue throughout the vehicle.
Hanover, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Seizure of Loaded Gun During Hanover Traffic Stop Yields Arrest of Baltimore Man

After a loaded firearm was found during a traffic stop in Hanover, Anne Arundel County Police officers arrested a man from Baltimore on a handgun charge. On August 20, 2021, at approximately 11:50 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop of a gray Toyota Corolla at Parkway Drive and Standard Drive in Hanover. The officer began speaking with the driver, who handed the officer a bag containing 24.23 grams of suspected marijuana. The investigation led to a search of the vehicle resulting in the seizure of a 9mm Glock 19 handgun loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition.
Glen Burnie, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Severn Man, 20, Arrested on CDS Violation in Glen Burnie

A 20-year old Severn man was recently arrested and charged with a CDS violation while driving in the Glen Burnie area. On August 15, 2021, at approximately 11:55 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop of a maroon Toyota Rav4 in the area of Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard and West Furnace Branch Road in Glen Burnie. Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer noticed the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and also observed two vials of suspected crack cocaine on the driver’s seat.
Maryland StatePosted by
Report Annapolis

Viraj Kishore Raiker, 32, of Ellicott City, Killed During Crash in Glen Burnie

Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred in Glen Burnie. Shortly before 1:55 a.m., on August 5, 2021, troopers from the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack responded to a crash at northbound I-97 just south of I-695 in Glen Burnie, Maryland. According to a preliminary investigation, a black 2015 Honda Civic, driven by Viraj Kishore Raiker, 32, of Ellicott City, Maryland, was traveling south in the northbound lanes of I-97 when the vehicle collided head-on with a 2015 Acura TL. It is unknown where the Honda began driving in the wrong direction.
Anne Arundel County, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Anne Arundel County Police Officer Faces Indictment on Fraud Related Charges

An Anne Arundel County Police officer is facing charges in federal court for crimes related to schemes to defraud financial institutions and insurance companies. Jaron Earl Taylor, age 27, of Ft. Washington, Maryland, of the Anne Arundel County Police Department, along with five other officers from departments outside of Anne Arundel County, allegedly conspired to commit three separate frauds, each of which involved filing false police reports and falsified loss claims in order to fraudulently obtain funds from financial institutions and insurance companies.
Annapolis, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Shooting on Copeland Street in Annapolis Leaves One Male Injured, Authorities Say

Authorities in Annapolis are investigating a recent shooting which left one person injured. On August 19th at approximately 9:21pm, Annapolis Police Department Communications began receiving calls for shots fired in the 1900 block of Copeland Street. While officers were responding to that area, a patient suffering from an apparent gunshot wound walked into Patient First located in the 2000 block of West Street.

Comments / 0

Community Policy