One of the largest proposed projects in Dallas is moving forward after receiving unanimous zoning approval from the Dallas City Council Wednesday. On an 11-acre parcel between N. Houston and N. Field streets where the North End Apartments are currently located, Dallas-based Hunt Realty Investments is planning an ambitious mixed-use project, tentatively called the Field Street development. The project could include multiple skyscrapers, a 1.5-acre park and as much as 3.75 million square feet of commercial and residential space. Its tallest skyscraper could also reach higher than 80 stories, according to plans submitted to the Oak Lawn Committee last year.